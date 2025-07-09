Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 40 as Trump and Netanyahu Hold Talks

At least 40 Palestinians, including 17 women and 10 children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, quoting hospital officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. According to the report, a majority of the deceased were struck while taking shelter in a tent. Strikes have continued despite rising hopes for a ceasefire.

Did the Gaza Ceasefire Talks Hit a Wall?

The airstrikes coincided with a second round of talks between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. However, there was no breakthrough.

Netanyahu insisted the war, in its 21st month, will not stop until Hamas is destroyed. Hamas, meanwhile, is demanding a lasting ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before releasing remaining hostages.

A Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Gaza’s healthcare system is crumbling, with multiple hospitals reported to be out of service and a growing death toll. Over 57,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Aid groups say food, clean water and medical supplies are dangerously scarce.

In the Muwasi camp, a resident told the news agency that she risks her life just to get food and water: “I pray to God that there would be a pause… We want a full ceasefire.”

Her husband added, “We hope this would be the end of our suffering and we can rebuild our country again,” as he chased a water truck with buckets in hand.

Another resident, while speaking with the publication, described how children were suffering from dehydration and skin rashes due to the summer heat and poor living conditions. “We had expected ceasefires on many occasions, but it was for nothing,” she said, per the AP.

More Diplomacy, No End in Sight

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Doha for indirect negotiations with Hamas. He mentioned that three areas of disagreement had been resolved, but one key issue remains.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has praised the US-Israel partnership, calling it the “best it has been in Israel’s 77-year-history,” and hinted at expanding peace through the Abraham Accords, as reported by The Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Trump Hosts West African Leaders As Region Grapples With Impact of US Aid Cuts