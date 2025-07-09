Trump Hosts West African Leaders As Region Grapples With Impact of US Aid Cuts

US President Donald Trump is hosting five West African leaders at the White House on Wednesday for a “multilateral lunch,” just as the region grapples with the impact of US aid cuts, The Associated Press reported. The leaders from Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau are coming together to discuss key issues including economic development, security, infrastructure and democracy, the report said.

Shifting Focus of US Foreign Aid

Wednesday’s meeting comes at a time when the Trump administration has been shifting its policy on funding programs, subsequently impacting aid flow to Africa.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration dissolved the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and announced that it would no longer follow a “charity-based foreign aid model,” as reported by the AP. Instead, the focus, per the government, would shift to partnerships with countries that demonstrate “both the ability and willingness to help themselves.”

Troy Fitrell, a senior US official in African Affairs, while speaking with the news agency, quipped, “Assistance involves a donor and a recipient, but commerce is an exchange between equals.”

US Funding Cuts Could See ‘Over 14 Million Deaths By 2030’

Critics have warned that these changes could have dire consequences. A recent study in The Lancet medical journal cited by the publication has predicted that the dissolution of USAID and the deep funding cuts will result in over 14 million additional deaths worldwide by 2030, including 4.5 million children. West African nations, particularly Liberia, are among the hardest hit by the cuts.

Liberia, for example, received 2.6% of its Gross National Income (GNI) from US aid, the highest percentage globally, according to the Center for Global Development. The funding cuts put significant pressure on countries that are already struggling with poverty and infrastructure challenges.

Focus on Strategic Cooperation

Despite the aid cuts, reports suggest the US is looking to strengthen ties with these nations due to their strategic importance. Senegal and Mauritania are key countries for migration, while Guinea-Bissau is reportedly facing challenges with drug trafficking.

Travel Ban Concerns

Notably, Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal are among 36 nations facing Trump’s widened travel ban.

