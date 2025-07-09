As Gaza War Drags On, Netanyahu and Trump Focus on Hostage Deal Amid Ceasfire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week, with both leaders prioritising the release of hostages held in Gaza as the war continues, according to a report published by Reuters.

Hostage Talks at Center Stage

“Our focus is on releasing the hostages and eliminating Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities,” Netanyahu said after Tuesday’s meeting with Trump, according to a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed what Netanyahu described as “the great victory we achieved over Iran,” referencing last month’s airstrikes by the US and Israel on key Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow.

Netanyahu is on his third visit to the US since Trump returned to office in January. “We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’ military and government capabilities,” he told reporters after a meeting with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Reuters reported.

Is a Ceasefire Deal on the Horizon?

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, signalled hope for a breakthrough, saying only one sticking point remains in the ceasefire talks. “We are hopeful for a temporary ceasefire by the end of the week,” Witkoff reportedly said, noting that the draft deal includes a 60-day pause in fighting and the release of 10 living and nine deceased hostages.

A delegation from Qatar, which is hosting indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, also met with senior American officials before Netanyahu’s arrival, Axios reported.

Gaza Crisis Deepens

Despite the negotiations, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continued, the report said.

The war, which began in October 2023, has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, per Gaza’s health ministry. Around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 of them still believed to be alive.

Aiming for more normalisation deals with Arab nations, Netanyahu also hinted at potential expansion of the Abraham Accords, reportedly saying, “We are working with full vigour.”

