Home > World > Israeli President presses Pope Leo XIV to help free Hamas hostages

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:26:09 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Thursday with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, urging increased international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Tomorrow marks the 700th day since our brothers and sisters were kidnapped–48 of whom are still in Gaza,” Herzog told the pontiff. “We must do everything to return them as quickly as possible.”

The president’s visit included meetings with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States. Herzog stressed the urgent danger facing the hostages, including women, and requested that Vatican leaders meet with the families.

Herzog said the discussions covered a broad range of issues, including the rise of antisemitism, protection of minorities in the Middle East, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding Christian communities in Israel, Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and the wider region, as well as the Druze community in Syria.

“We talked about the Christian denominations and Christian communities in the Middle East, in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza and of course in the State of Israel–a very important and sensitive issue,” Herzog said. “I reiterated Israel’s clear commitment to freedom of religion, worship and, of course, to the development and protection of Christian communities in the Holy Land.”

The president acknowledged that the Vatican raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Herzog told his hosts that Israel had made “enormous efforts” to improve the situation.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive.

Herzog also emphasized the shared responsibility of faith leaders and governments to fight antisemitism. “We talked about the joint fight against antisemitism and how uncompromising it must be,” he said.

“The very fact that Pope Leo XIV, who has just entered upon his term of office, receives the President of the State of Israel in his office at the Vatican is a very important statement,” Herzog added. “It shows the great importance of the relationship between the Holy See and the State of Israel and, of course, the Jewish people.”

Herzog concluded his visit with a tour of the Vatican Archives and Library and invited the pontiff to visit Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

