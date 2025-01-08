Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist detained in Iran since December 19, has been released and is on her way back to Italy, according to a statement from the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist detained in Iran since December 19, has been released and is on her way back to Italy, according to a statement from the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The announcement confirmed that Sala’s departure from Tehran was the result of coordinated diplomatic and intelligence efforts.

Cecilia Sala’s Arrest

Sala, who works as a reporter for the Italian newspaper Il Foglio, was taken into custody just three days after her arrival in Tehran. She had entered the country on a journalist visa to cover stories from the region. The reasons behind her detention were not immediately clear, but her case quickly gained international attention.

The journalist’s situation became entangled with that of an Iranian engineer arrested in Italy at the request of U.S. authorities. This development added complexity to the diplomatic negotiations aimed at securing Sala’s release. Italian officials worked intensively to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels.

Cecilia Sala’s safe Return to Italy

On the day of her release, Sala boarded a plane from Tehran, marking the end of her ordeal. The Italian government has not provided further details about the circumstances of her detention or the negotiations leading to her freedom. Her return is seen as a significant achievement for Italy’s diplomatic efforts.

This incident highlights the delicate nature of international relations and the risks faced by journalists working in volatile regions.

More details awaited.