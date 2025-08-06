LIVE TV
Home > World > Italy Approves $15.5 Billion Plan for World's Longest Suspension Bridge – Key Facts

Italy Approves $15.5 Billion Plan for World’s Longest Suspension Bridge – Key Facts

Italy cleared a $15.5 billion project to build the world's longest suspension bridge linking the mainland with Sicily. The bridge promises 120,000 annual jobs, faster crossings, and dual civilian-defense use, despite environmental concerns and mafia interference worries. Construction could start late 2025.

Italy has approved a $15.5B plan for world's longest suspension bridge connecting mainland to Sicily, promising jobs, faster transit, and strategic defense use. (Photo: X/@MarioNawfal)
Italy has approved a $15.5B plan for world's longest suspension bridge connecting mainland to Sicily, promising jobs, faster transit, and strategic defense use. (Photo: X/@MarioNawfal)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 6, 2025 20:40:45 IST

Italy has officially given a nod up to build the world’s longest suspension bridge, connecting the mainland to Sicily, The Associated Press reported. The massive infrastructure project, valued at €13.5 billion ($15.5 billion), has faced years of delays due to debates about its size, environmental concerns, earthquake risks, and worries over mafia interference.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called it “the biggest infrastructure project in the West” during a press conference in Rome, following an inter-ministerial committee approval of the plan.

Highlighting the economic benefits of the project, Salvini reportedly said, “Studies show the project will create 120,000 jobs a year and accelerate growth in economically lagging southern Italy.”

According to the report, preliminary work could begin as soon as late September or early October, with construction expected to start next year. 

Key Facts About The Engineering Marvel

  • The Strait of Messina Bridge will stretch nearly 3.7 kilometers, with a suspended span of 3.3 kilometers. 
  • This will beat Turkey’s Canakkale Bridge by more than 1.2 kilometers, making it the longest suspension bridge worldwide.
  • Designed to carry three lanes of traffic each way plus a double-track railway, it will handle up to 6,000 cars and 200 trains daily. 
  • The crossing time by car will shrink from up to 100 minutes by ferry to just 10 minutes, and train journeys will be cut by over two hours, Salvini said, according to AP.
  • The government also plans to classify the bridge as a defense-related infrastructure to help meet NATO’s goal of raising defense spending. 
  • The “dual use” status would mean the bridge would support rapid military deployments in southern Europe, according to Salvini, though final decisions will be taken by defense and economic ministers.

Environmental and Security Concerns

Over 600 academics recently signed a letter opposing the military classification, arguing it would require further safety checks and could make the bridge a potential target, as reported by The Associated Press.

Environmental groups, too, have raised alarms with the European Union, worried about potential harm to migratory birds and the lack of clear evidence that the project is a public necessity.

Anti-mafia measures are also in place. Salvini stressed, “We need to pay attention so that the entire supply chain is impermeable to bad actors,” while assuring to follow strict protocols used in other major Italian events like Expo 2015 and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A Proven Design and Seismic Safety

The project will be led by WeBuild, an Italian group that won the original bid back in 2006. The company’s CEO, Pietro Salini, called the bridge “transformative for the whole country.”

Tags: Italy news










