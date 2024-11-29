Jaishankar: Modi Emphasized Peaceful Resolution Of Disputes In Meeting With Xi

India highlighted the importance of effectively managing disputes to ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament on Friday.

Agreement on Dialogue Mechanisms

Jaishankar revealed that both sides agreed to utilize dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign ministers and other officials to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations. These developments followed a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, held in Kazan on October 23, where Modi welcomed the agreement for “complete disengagement and resolution of relevant issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas.”

“He underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Jaishankar stated.

The military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh since 2020 significantly strained relations. However, the two sides reached agreements on patrolling arrangements in the friction points of Demchok and Depsang on October 21, preceding the leaders’ meeting.

Both Modi and Xi affirmed the use of dialogue mechanisms to stabilize relations. Jaishankar added that he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on November 18 during the G20 Summit in Brazil to discuss “next steps in India-China relations.” This included resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights, and media exchanges.

Special Representatives to Meet Soon

The next steps include meetings of the Special Representatives on the India-China border issue and senior officials from both sides. These engagements aim to build upon the agreements reached and facilitate smoother communication on bilateral matters.

The government has regularly engaged with China on transgressions along the LAC through established mechanisms, such as border personnel and flag meetings, diplomatic channels, and the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting mechanism. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier briefed Parliament on significant disengagement milestones in 2020 and 2021.

China’s foreign ministry acknowledged recent resolutions on border issues, emphasizing continued cooperation for sound implementation. A readout from China stated that the two leaders commended recent progress achieved through intensive communication.

Concerns Over Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

In a separate parliamentary response, Jaishankar addressed reports of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including attacks on homes, businesses, temples, and religious places.

The Indian government conveyed its concerns regarding these incidents to Bangladesh, particularly following reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps during Durga Puja. Notably, an attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and a theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira drew India’s attention.

“The Government of Bangladesh had issued instructions for providing special security, including the deployment of army and Border Guards Bangladesh, to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja,” Jaishankar noted.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka continues to closely monitor the situation of minorities in Bangladesh. However, Jaishankar emphasized that the “primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh.”