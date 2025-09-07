LIVE TV
Home > World > Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns: Who Are The Top Contenders For Prime Minister's Post?

Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns: Who Are The Top Contenders For Prime Minister’s Post?

Earlier in July, Ishiba had faced a major setback after a significant electoral defeat in the upper house of Japan's parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority. This

Shigeru Ishiba
Shigeru Ishiba

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 7, 2025 15:56:04 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Sunday decided to step down from the post over a month after his party was hit with a major electoral setback in the Japanese Parliament, NHK World reported.

Earlier in July, Ishiba had faced a major setback after a significant electoral defeat in the upper house of Japan’s parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority. This came after his party also failed to attain a majority in the lower house of the parliament last year.

According to the Kyodo News, despite this major setback, which led to his ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of Japan’s parliament, Ishiba vowed that he would remain in office as the country’s Prime Minister to avert a “political stalemate”.

Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), ruled out stepping down to ‘avoid a political deadlock’ and to maintain leadership during what he described as a “national crisis”, as households struggle with rising costs and due to looming US tariffs.

Despite acknowledging his “heavy responsibility” for the outcome, Ishiba had ruled out stepping down and stressed his commitment to the public.

In August, Ishiba reaffirmed his decision to remain in office despite growing pressure to resign, as the LDP convened a crucial meeting following its recent electoral setback in the Japanese Parliament, Kyodo News reported.

Who could be Japan’s next Prime Minister?

-Sanae Takaichi

-Shinjiro Koizumi

-Takayuki Kobayashi

-Yoshimasa Hayashi

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Who Is Shigeru Ishiba And Why Did He Resign? What We Know So Far

