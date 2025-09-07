LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Shigeru Ishiba And Why Did He Resign? What We Know So Far

Who Is Shigeru Ishiba And Why Did He Resign? What We Know So Far

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday amid party pressure after electoral defeats. The LDP plans an emergency leadership vote Monday. His exit aims to unify the party amid rising public dissatisfaction.

Shigeru Ishiba resigns as Japan PM after LDP setbacks; emergency leadership vote planned to stabilize party and government. Photo/X.
Shigeru Ishiba resigns as Japan PM after LDP setbacks; emergency leadership vote planned to stabilize party and government. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 7, 2025 15:22:03 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday resigned from his post after his party mounted pressure on him over several elections in recent months. The resignation is seen as a move to unify the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ranks. His resignation will be followed by a leadership contest. LDP lawmakers will vote on Monday on whether to hold an emergency leadership election.  

Why Did Shigeru Ishiba Resign?

According to reports, Ishiba decided to resign to prevent a split within the party while there were growing calls from the party to resign.

LDP had a challenging year as the coalition faced some election defeats after Ishiba assumed office. The party lost a majority in both houses of the parliament.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

Ishiba’s ruling coalition government failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in the July parliamentary election. This further destabilized his government.

Reports claim that a large percentage of people in the country are dissatisfied with the PM over his poor performance. Costs have risen during his tenure, while the economy has remained stagnant. 

Four senior LDP officials, including the party’s number two, Hiroshi Moriyama, offered to resign last week.

Who is Shigeru Ishiba? 

There have been growing calls for his resignation, also from the opposition. The Upper House even voted on a motion that asked Ishiba to resign.

The 68-year-old leader, who won the LDP leadership election on his fifth attempt in late September 2024, had pledged to make Japan “smile again.” 

He took charge of a party that had dominated Japan’s postwar politics but was facing one of its lowest points since its founding in 1955.  

Ishiba’s short tenure as prime minister had to face complex tariff negotiations with US President Donald Trump’s administration, finalized just days before he announced his planned resignation.

Domestically, his government struggled to contain rising consumer prices amid stagnant wages and slow economic growth, eroding public support over time. 

A former defense minister and banker who entered parliament in 1986 during Japan’s bubble economy, Ishiba was seen as a popular figure capable of revitalizing the LDP. However, ongoing economic challenges and voter dissatisfaction proved insurmountable during his brief tenure as party leader and prime minister.  

Also Read: Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

