LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 12:41:07 IST

Tokyo [Japan], September 7 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Sunday decided to step down from the post over a month after his party was hit with a major electoral setback in the Japanese Parliament, NHK World reported.

NHK World was the first to learn about the development.

Earlier in July, Ishiba had faced a major setback after a significant electoral defeat in the upper house of Japan’s parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority. This came after his party also failed to attain a majority in the lower house of the parliament last year.

According to the Kyodo News, despite this major setback, which led to his ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of Japan’s parliament, Ishiba vowed that he would remain in office as the country’s Prime Minister to avert a “political stalemate”.

Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), ruled out stepping down to ‘avoid a political deadlock’ and to maintain leadership during what he described as a “national crisis”, as households struggle with rising costs and due to looming US tariffs.

Despite acknowledging his “heavy responsibility” for the outcome, Ishiba had ruled out stepping down and stressed his commitment to the public.

In August, Ishiba reaffirmed his decision to remain in office despite growing pressure to resign, as the LDP convened a crucial meeting following its recent electoral setback in the Japanese Parliament, Kyodo News reported.

According to Kyodo News, during a joint plenary session involving LDP lawmakers from both houses of the Japanese parliament, party leaders revealed that the LDP’s election committee is considering the possibility of holding an early leadership vote, which was initially scheduled for 2027.

At an earlier informal meeting in July, most attendees reportedly urged Ishiba to take responsibility for the defeat and step down.

The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition dropped from 141 to 122 seats in the 248-member upper house, falling short of a simple majority. Though less potent than the lower house, the upper house remains critical for passing legislation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ishiba-shigerujapanldpliberal-democratic-partyprime-ministerresignation

RELATED News

Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

Monkeys vs Apes: Comparing Behavior, Physical Traits, Habitat, and Diet In Primates
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

QUICK LINKS