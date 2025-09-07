LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Made A Model Dress As A Sexy Nurse To Impress Donald Trump: New Report

Epstein Made A Model Dress As A Sexy Nurse To Impress Donald Trump: New Report

A former acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein has revealed how he tried to impress Donald Trump in a bizarre display. Model Cleo Glyde said Epstein used women as “trophies on display” during the encounter. The meeting at Trump Tower left a lasting impression on those involved.

Jeffrey Epstein staged a strange encounter to impress Trump, using women as “trophies,” says model Cleo Glyde. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 7, 2025 18:09:05 IST

A former acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein has revealed how the disgraced financier once staged an unusual attempt to impress Donald Trump. Cleo Glyde, a model who knew Epstein during the 1980s and 1990s, spoke on The Daily Beast Podcast about being used as “trophies on display” during an encounter with Trump.

Glyde met Epstein at the age of 22.  A mutual friend introduced her to Epstein as he was not known for notoriety at that time.

“His reputation was way more James Bond than Darth Vader,” Glyde recalled.

“He was a high society A-lister – a sort of an enigmatic Great Gatsby figure.”

She said their friendship included time spent at his Madison Avenue office and his now-infamous Upper East Side mansion.

Epstein Wanted to Impress Trump

According to Glyde, Epstein often boasted about his ties with Trump and once came up with a plan to show her and a friend off to him.

“I had this white wraparound dress and [Epstein] said, ‘Oh my God, you look just like a nurse,’” Glyde explained.

Epstein then suggested that both women wear white dresses and accompany him to Trump Tower.

Also Read: Trump dismisses demands for transparency in Epstein case as “Democrat hoax” amid survivors’ call to compile abusers’ list

“Why don’t we both go over to Donald’s and you both look like nurses, and I’ll just knock on the door and we’ll go to Trump Tower and it’ll be hilarious,” she remembered him saying.

When the trio arrived, Glyde sensed that Epstein’s goal was to showcase both women to Trump, while also showing Trump off to them.

“He probably was showing off Donald to us and us to Donald,” she said.

How Donald Trump Reacted During The Meeting

Glyde recalled that Trump “smiled and laughed” when they entered.

“Obviously, Jeffrey’s thinking, ‘I’m literally walking down Fifth Avenue with two nurses… [Trump laughed, but not in a way that made me uncomfortable at the time,” she added.

Epstein and Trump Together

Glyde is not the only woman to describe uncomfortable experiences involving Epstein and Trump together.

Last month, Stacey Williams, a former model and ex-girlfriend of Epstein, told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump groped her in his Trump Tower office in Epstein’s presence.

“[Trump’s] just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and like smiling at him and Jeffrey smiling back,” Williams said.

Also Read: Trump was FBI informant against Epstein, claims US House Speaker Mike Johnson

Epstein Made A Model Dress As A Sexy Nurse To Impress Donald Trump: New Report

