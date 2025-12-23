Epstein Suicide Video: What Is Trump Hiding? DOJ Releases Chilling 12-Second Clip, Then Deletes It In A Hurry

Epstein Suicide Video: A video purporting to show disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein taking his own life briefly appeared in a US Department of Justice (DOJ) document release on Monday before being quickly removed.
The clip, approximately 12 seconds long, appeared to show a man dressed in orange prison clothing lying on the floor of a jail cell. A timestamp visible on the video read 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019, nearly two hours before Epstein was officially found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.
Shortly after the video surfaced in the public file dump, it was taken down without explanation.
Was Epstein Suicide Video Fake?
Authorities later confirmed that the clip was not authentic. The footage was identified as a computer-generated simulation of Epstein’s death that had previously circulated online.
The fake video originated on 4chan, an anonymous internet forum known for conspiracy content. It was reportedly flagged to investigators by a Florida-based conspiracy theorist, which ultimately led to its inclusion in the Epstein-related files released by the DOJ.
A YouTube account had uploaded the same video in 2020, where it amassed more than 3,000 views before being removed from the platform.
New Epstein footage released of him committing suicide. I do not believe this is real at all, however everyone needs to see it and voice their opinion. pic.twitter.com/qBbzMrrvwl
— Denis Gavriloff (@oooousay) December 22, 2025
Massive Epstein File Release
The erroneous inclusion of the video occurred amid a sweeping release of Epstein-related documents. On Friday afternoon, the DOJ made public nearly 600,000 pages of records, complying with a law passed by Congress in November mandating the disclosure of all Epstein files.
The latest document dump followed days later, as part of the same disclosure process.
Despite the massive release, thousands of additional pages remain withheld and are slated for publication at an unspecified later date.
Bill Clinton Demands Full Disclosure Of Epstein Files
Former President Bill Clinton called on the Trump administration’s Justice Department to release the remaining Epstein files after images featuring him appeared in the initial document release.
In a statement, Clinton criticized both the scope and the manner of the disclosures.
“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” Clinton said.
“We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”
