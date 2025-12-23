LIVE TV
Epstein Suicide Video: What Is Trump Hiding? DOJ Releases Chilling 12-Second Clip, Then Deletes It In A Hurry

Epstein Suicide Video: A brief video claiming to show Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide surfaced in a US Justice Department file dump before being swiftly removed. Authorities later confirmed the clip was fake and traced its origins to online conspiracy forums.

Fake Epstein suicide video briefly appeared in DOJ files before removal; officials confirm CGI clip amid massive Epstein document dump. Photos: X.
Fake Epstein suicide video briefly appeared in DOJ files before removal; officials confirm CGI clip amid massive Epstein document dump. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 23, 2025 12:11:00 IST

Epstein Suicide Video: A video purporting to show disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein taking his own life briefly appeared in a US Department of Justice (DOJ) document release on Monday before being quickly removed.

The clip, approximately 12 seconds long, appeared to show a man dressed in orange prison clothing lying on the floor of a jail cell. A timestamp visible on the video read 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019, nearly two hours before Epstein was officially found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

Shortly after the video surfaced in the public file dump, it was taken down without explanation.

Was Epstein Suicide Video Fake?

Authorities later confirmed that the clip was not authentic. The footage was identified as a computer-generated simulation of Epstein’s death that had previously circulated online.

The fake video originated on 4chan, an anonymous internet forum known for conspiracy content. It was reportedly flagged to investigators by a Florida-based conspiracy theorist, which ultimately led to its inclusion in the Epstein-related files released by the DOJ.

Also Read: Who Is Maria Farmer? How Is She Linked To The Jeffrey Epstein Case | Explained

A YouTube account had uploaded the same video in 2020, where it amassed more than 3,000 views before being removed from the platform.

Massive Epstein File Release  

The erroneous inclusion of the video occurred amid a sweeping release of Epstein-related documents. On Friday afternoon, the DOJ made public nearly 600,000 pages of records, complying with a law passed by Congress in November mandating the disclosure of all Epstein files.

The latest document dump followed days later, as part of the same disclosure process.

Despite the massive release, thousands of additional pages remain withheld and are slated for publication at an unspecified later date.

Bill Clinton Demands Full Disclosure Of Epstein Files

Former President Bill Clinton called on the Trump administration’s Justice Department to release the remaining Epstein files after images featuring him appeared in the initial document release.

In a statement, Clinton criticized both the scope and the manner of the disclosures.

“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” Clinton said.

“We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

DISCLAIMER: 

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Also Read: Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:11 PM IST
