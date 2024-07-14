Joe Biden, And Barack Obama React To Donald Trump Rally Shooting In Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden led the condemnation following a shooting incident at a Pennsylvania rally where his election rival, Donald Trump, was wounded. Reports indicate that at least one bystander was also killed.

Political leaders from both parties denounced the violence shortly after the Secret Service rushed Trump off stage, with blood visible on his face.

Joe Biden Reacts To Donald Trump Shooting Incident

Joe Biden expressed relief at Trump’s safety and offered prayers for him, his family, and the rally attendees. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for ensuring his safety. This kind of violence has no place in America. We must unite as a nation to condemn it,” he said in a statement.

Former President Barack Obama Echoes Joe Biden’s Sentiments

Former President Barack Obama supported what Biden’s said on X, emphasizing that political violence has no place in democracy.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” he stated.

George W. Bush Too Condemned The Attack

Former President George W. Bush condemned the attack, describing it as “cowardly.” He and his wife, Laura, expressed gratitude for Trump’s safety and commended the Secret Service’s swift response.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, expressed his horror over the incident and relief that Trump was safe. “Political violence has no place in our country,” he wrote on X.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell also condemned the attack, stating, “Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was a victim of political violence in 2022, shared her relief for Trump’s safety and urged prayers for all rally attendees. “Political violence of any kind has no place in our society,” she wrote on X.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced his full endorsement of Trump following the rally violence.

