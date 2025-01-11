Joe Biden Calls LA Turned To ‘Battle Zone’ After Wildfires

US President Joe Biden described the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles as reminiscent of a "war zone" as the blazes continued to spread across the city, destroying neighborhoods.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden remarked that the situation resembled a “battle scene,” with areas being targeted and consumed by the fires. He also pointed out evidence of looting occurring in the chaos and criticized those spreading false narratives about the fires.

“It felt like a war zone, with specific areas being relentlessly attacked,” Biden said during a briefing on the wildfires. “It’s almost like a battle.”

In response to growing concerns over looting, authorities imposed a nighttime curfew in some of the most affected areas of Los Angeles. Biden reassured the public that the government was stepping in with additional security from both the military and the National Guard to safeguard the affected communities.

“There’s clear evidence of looting, with people targeting the communities of those who have been displaced by these fires,” Biden added.

Additionally, Biden subtly criticized incoming President Donald Trump for his role in spreading misinformation about the fires, which was then amplified on social media.

