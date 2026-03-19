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Home > World News > Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

FBI is reportedly investigating Joe Kent over allegations that he may have shared classified information before resigning as counterterrorism chief. His exit, reportedly tied to opposition to the Iran war, has added to tensions within the Trump administration.

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(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 19, 2026 09:57:24 IST

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Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

According to various reports, the FBI initiated an inquiry against Joe Kent, a former senior official in the Donald Trump administration, on charges that he might have provided classified information. It is said that the probe started earlier when Kent resigned his position as the director of the National Counterterrorism center, but the information on the nature of the alleged leak is not clear. Authorities close to the case indicate that the investigation is still underway and officials have not publicly established any specific charges or results as of yet. 

Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry?

The resignation of Kent in the recent past further fueled the controversy since he was among the first senior officials to resign over the war that the administration waged against Iran. During a speech to the public, he claimed that he could not fight the war with a clear conscience because Iran was not an immediate threat to the United States. He further implied that some outside influence, especially Israel and its supporters contributed to the US being dragged into war statements that attracted vehement political criticism.

Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief, Joe Kent

The situation has also revealed internal rifts in the Trump administration, the president is said to have dismissed the position of Kent and is questioning his judgment on national security. His comments have also been cast off by other senior officials. In the meantime, the FBI probe has served to cast increased scrutiny on the activities of Kent in his post especially his conduct when dealing with sensitive intelligence. Although it is yet unclear that the probe is going to result in the filing of charges, the case highlights the mounting differences in the US foreign policy decisions and the internal conflicts of opinion in the Iran conflict.

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Also Read: ‘I Do Not Want To…’: Did Donald Trump Just Hint At De-escalation In The US-Israel-Iran War After Iran’s Strike On Qatar’s LNG Hub?

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Tags: classified information leakDonald Trump administrationFBI probe Joe Kenthome-hero-pos-11Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI InquiryJoe KentJoe Kent FBI investigationTrump Iran warus-iran conflict

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Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

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Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

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Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?
Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?
Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?
Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

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