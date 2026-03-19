‘I Do Not Want To…’: Did Donald Trump Just Hint At De-escalation In The US-Israel-Iran War After Iran’s Strike On Qatar’s LNG Hub?

As he threatened to respond harshly should Iran keep attacking Gulf energy infrastructure, Donald Trump announced that Israel would not make any additional attacks on the South Pars gas field of Iran, which is an important target in the country.

Did Donald Trump Just Hint At De-escalation In The US-Israel-Iran War?

Trump emphasized in a post on Truth Social that there would be no further attacks on the massive gas field that is one of the most important energy resources in the world. Nevertheless, he sent a stern warning that America might respond with massive force against Iran in case it further attacks Qatar liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, highlighting that there are increased interests in the escalating conflict in the region. This was a warning following the report by Iran that it had launched missile attacks on energy infrastructure in Qatar which resulted in the significant destruction of an LNG facility causing fires. The state owned Qatar Energy established that a number of sites were attacked, and emergency teams were on the way to curb the situation. Qatar, which is among the biggest LNG exporters globally, had already halted its production earlier on in the conflict, and the officials worry that the process of fixing it might be prolonged, pushing back the supply. The interference has added anxiety to the international energy markets, considering that Qatar is a key player in the provision of gas in Asia and Europe.

Iran’s Strike On Qatar’s LNG Hub

This aggravation takes place after a previous Israeli attack on the South Pars field, a field that Iran shares with Qatar and the Iranian leaders strongly criticized. Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian threatened with uncontrollable consequences as Iran broadened its retaliation by attacking energy plants in the Gulf, including one in the United Arab Emirates and another in Saudi Arabia. Trump insisted that Washington was not even aware of the Israeli attack before and that Qatar had no stake. In the meantime, the attacks on regional energy infrastructure by Iran which are being repeatedly accused by Qatar as a violation of international law and a great threat to the global energy security have been condemned by Qatar, and the situation is only growing more hostile in the region.

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