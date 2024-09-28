Just Stop Oil Activists Charged After Van Gogh Soup Protest at National Gallery

Three individuals from the climate activist group Just Stop Oil have been charged with criminal damage following a protest

Three individuals from the climate activist group Just Stop Oil have been charged with criminal damage following a protest at the National Gallery in London, where they threw soup over two Vincent van Gogh paintings on Friday. The incident occurred just hours after other members of the group received jail sentences for previous acts of vandalism against the artist’s famous Sunflowers painting.

Details of the Incident

The activists—identified as Stephen Simpson, 61, from Bradford, West Yorkshire; Phillipa Green, 24, from Penryn, Cornwall; and Mary Somerville, 77, also from Bradford—are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police. The protest involved the pouring of a soup-like substance over van Gogh’s works during the Poets and Lovers exhibition at the National Gallery.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Just Stop Oil announced the protest, stating, “BREAKING: 2 VAN GOGH PAINTINGS SOUPED HOURS AFTER PHOEBE AND ANNA SENTENCED.” The statement drew attention to the timing of the protest, directly linking it to the sentencing of two of their fellow activists.

The National Gallery’s Response

The National Gallery quickly responded to the incident, confirming that the paintings were unharmed despite the protest. A statement released by the gallery detailed the sequence of events: “At just after 2.30pm this afternoon, three people entered room six of the National Gallery Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers exhibition. They appeared to throw a soup-like substance over two works—Sunflowers (1888, National Gallery, London) and Sunflowers (1889, Philadelphia Museum of Art). Police were called and three people have been arrested.”

The gallery also noted that the paintings were removed from display and examined by a conservator, who confirmed that they sustained no damage. “We are aiming to reopen the exhibition as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Context of the Protest

This latest act of protest comes on the heels of legal repercussions faced by members of Just Stop Oil. Earlier in the day, Phoebe Plummer, 23, was sentenced to two years in prison for causing approximately £10,000 worth of damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers (1888). Her co-defendant, Anna Holland, 22, received a 20-month sentence for the same offense.

The group has gained attention in recent months for their controversial tactics aimed at raising awareness about climate change and pushing for policy changes regarding fossil fuels. While their methods have sparked debate, they remain committed to drawing attention to what they perceive as an urgent crisis.

Conclusion

As the legal proceedings for the latest protestors unfold, the intersection of art and activism continues to raise important questions about the effectiveness of such demonstrations in advocating for climate change awareness. The National Gallery’s swift response underscores the balance between preserving cultural heritage and addressing the pressing issues highlighted by these activists.