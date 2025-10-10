Kabul Hit By Two Loud Explosions, Government Confirms No Damage

Two strong explosions rocked central Kabul Thursday evening, but there have been no reported casualties, government officials say.

The first thunderous blast was heard about 9:50 pm local time (1720 GMT), followed by a second explosion several minutes later. AFP reporters in the city confirmed they heard the blasts.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reassured the people that things are in control. On X, he wrote, “An explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. But no one should be worried, all is well and good. The incident is being investigated and till now there has been no report of any damage.”

Social media has witnessed their users hear the explosions and see drones within the vicinity. In reaction, security personnel had been deployed along the streets, searching cars, and mobile phone services reported to be out in certain neighbourhoods.

What is the reason behind the explosions?

Although Mujahid reported a single explosion, local news reports, such as the Kabul Tribune, reported eyewitnesses hearing several blasts around the Kabul airport. Amu, another local publication, reported the explosions were followed by the noise of planes, although these reports cannot be verified independently. The reason behind the explosions is still unknown, and the authorities are investigating the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi traveled to India for a two-day diplomatic visit, as the Taliban regime attempts to build stronger international acceptance. Presently, Russia is the sole nation officially recognizing the Islamic Emirate.

Resident officials called for calm while more information was anticipated.

