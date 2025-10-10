LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Spoke To My Friend', PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu

'Spoke To My Friend', PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu

PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on the Gaza peace plan and reviewing trade progress. He also called Israeli PM Netanyahu, welcoming the ceasefire, hostage release, and enhanced humanitarian aid for Gaza.

PM Modi speaks to his friend Trump on Gaza peace, reviews trade progress (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi speaks to his friend Trump on Gaza peace, reviews trade progress (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 00:57:33 IST

‘Spoke To My Friend’, PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on the successful implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan. Calling Trump his “friend,” Modi also reviewed progress in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” PM Modi tweeted.



Earlier, Modi welcomed the joint efforts of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages. “We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite and pave the way for lasting peace,” Modi added.

Details of the Gaza Peace Plan

The US-backed Gaza peace plan, proposed by Donald Trump, outlines a 20-point roadmap to end the ongoing conflict. The first phase, announced this week, includes:

  • A ceasefire in Gaza and suspension of all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment.

  • Release of 48 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attacks, with around 20 believed alive.

  • Israel’s reciprocal release of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, totaling over 1,700 detainees in stages.

  • For every Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

  • Humanitarian aid entry into Gaza and phased return of displaced residents to northern Gaza.

The agreement follows intensive negotiations in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials and was officially signed in Egypt. Trump is expected to visit Israel and Egypt later this week to oversee further developments.

Modi’s Outreach to Netanyahu

Following his conversation with Trump, PM Modi also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” Modi wrote on X.



This marks the second phone conversation between Modi and Trump in less than a month, the first being on September 17, when Trump called to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.

World leaders, including PM Modi, have welcomed the ceasefire as a significant step toward ending the war in Gaza, which began in October 2023. The peace plan is expected to stabilise the region while ensuring humanitarian relief and phased prisoner exchanges.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:57 AM IST
‘Spoke To My Friend’, PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu

