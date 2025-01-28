Kansas Battles Record-Breaking Tuberculosis Outbreak

Kansas is currently grappling with the largest recorded tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in U.S. history, according to local health officials. As of January 24, there have been 67 confirmed cases of active TB, with 60 in Wyandotte County and seven in Johnson County, as reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Additionally, there are 79 confirmed latent TB cases, with 77 in Wyandotte County and two in Johnson County. Wyandotte County includes part of Kansas City, and Johnson County is just southwest of Kansas City.

The outbreak, which was first reported in January 2024, has already resulted in two deaths, both of which occurred last year. “The current Kansas City, Kan. Metro tuberculosis (TB) outbreak is the largest documented outbreak in U.S. history, presently (since the 1950s, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started monitoring and reporting TB cases),” KDHE said in a statement. “This outbreak is still ongoing, which means that there could be more cases.”

A CDC spokesperson confirmed that the outbreak is among the largest in U.S. history but not the largest. The spokesperson cited a 2015-2017 outbreak response that recorded more than 170 cases of TB and over 400 cases of inactive TB, as well as a 2021 outbreak linked to a contaminated bone graft product that infected 113 people.

Health officials have assured that the risk to people living in surrounding counties and to the general public is “very low,” and that the department is following guidance from the CDC. The ongoing efforts to contain and manage the outbreak emphasize the importance of vigilance and adherence to public health measures.

TB is caused by a type of bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is one of the world’s leading infectious disease killers, according to the CDC. The disease is spread through the air from one person to another. When a person with TB coughs, speaks, or sings, germs are expelled into the air, where they can linger for several hours before another person breathes in the air and becomes infected.

Signs and symptoms of TB include a persistent cough lasting three weeks or longer, coughing up blood or phlegm, chest pain, weakness, fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, fever, chills, and night sweats. Some individuals may become infected with TB germs that live in the body for years without causing illness, a condition known as inactive TB or latent TB. People with inactive TB do not feel ill, do not have symptoms, and cannot spread germs to others. However, without receiving treatment, individuals with inactive TB can develop active TB.

In 2023, the U.S. saw more than 8,700 cases of TB, according to CDC data. Although TB cases had been steadily declining since the mid-1990s, rates increased in 2021, 2022, and 2023, with 2023 matching pre-pandemic levels.

There are several treatment regimens for TB disease that may last anywhere from four months to nine months, depending on the course of treatment. Health care providers may consider specific regimens for patients with co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes or HIV.

A vaccine known as Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is commonly given to children in countries where TB is prevalent. However, it is generally not recommended in the U.S. due to the low risk of infection with the bacteria, variable vaccine effectiveness among adults, and the vaccine’s potential interference with TB tests. The BCG vaccine often leaves a scar where the recipient was given the shot.

As Kansas continues to address the largest recorded TB outbreak in U.S. history, the focus remains on public health measures, effective treatment, and continued vigilance to prevent further spread. The ongoing efforts by health officials and adherence to CDC guidelines are crucial in managing this significant public health challenge.

