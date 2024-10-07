Karachi Airport Explosion: 2 Chinese Workers Killed, Others Injured

A devastating explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of two Chinese workers

A devastating explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of two Chinese workers and left at least eight others injured. The blast, which occurred around 11 PM, has raised serious concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in the country, particularly those involved in significant infrastructure projects.

Details of the Attack

According to officials from both Pakistan and China, the explosion was linked to an oil tanker that detonated outside the airport, which is the largest in the country. The Chinese Embassy confirmed that a convoy transporting staff from Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked. The Embassy’s statement indicated that besides the two fatalities, one other Chinese national was injured, and there were also casualties among Pakistani individuals present during the incident.

Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan stated in an interview with local TV station Geo that the explosion appeared to be a targeted attack against foreigners, highlighting the growing risks faced by expatriates in Pakistan.

Reaction and Aftermath

The Chinese Embassy condemned the incident, labeling it a “terrorist attack,” and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation to bring the responsible parties to justice. The statement expressed condolences to the victims and their families, urging Chinese citizens in Pakistan to take necessary safety precautions amid the heightened security concerns.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack and express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries,” the statement read.

Eyewitness Accounts and Scene Description

Videos from the scene depicted a harrowing scene, with flames engulfing several vehicles and a thick plume of smoke rising into the night sky. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was so powerful that it shook the structures of the nearby airport. Rahat Hussain, an employee at the civil aviation department, recounted the intensity of the explosion, noting its profound impact on the surrounding area.

Official Investigations

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar addressed the media, suggesting that the explosion appeared to originate from an oil tanker. “We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time,” he remarked, indicating that further investigations were underway. The authorities are working to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

In response to the incident, there was a significant military presence at the site, which was cordoned off as officials began their assessment and investigations. Both the provincial home minister and the inspector general visited the scene, although they refrained from making public statements to the press.