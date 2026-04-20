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Home > World News > Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned

Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned

Karachi protest: Civil groups and students seek justice for Fahmeeda Laghari, alleging flawed investigation and demanding arrests and anti-harassment measures.

Representative image (Photo/ANI)
Representative image (Photo/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 17:47:05 IST

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Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned

Civil society members, students, political activists, and relatives of Fahmeeda Laghari assembled outside the Karachi Press Club, raising serious concerns about the investigation into the reported suicide of the young medical student in Karachi’s Mirpurkhas area.

Allegations of Flawed Investigation

Protesters alleged that authorities had failed to conduct a fair, transparent, and comprehensive inquiry, and had not taken action against individuals identified by the victim’s family, according to Dawn.

They called for immediate steps, including arrests of those accused, strict action against the alleged perpetrators, and the formation of effective anti-harassment committees in educational institutions.

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Qazi Khizar, vice chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), confirmed that members of HRCP, the Aurat Foundation, and student groups had joined the protest at the request of Laghari’s family.

PTI Workers Hold Separate Demonstration

Meanwhile, workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including several women, also staged a separate demonstration at the same venue.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that law enforcement authorities detained two female party workers, Husna Butt and Huma, during the protest.

He criticised the move as indicative of what he described as the “authoritarian conduct” of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government. However, police officials did not respond to queries regarding these allegations.

Student’s Death Linked to Alleged Harassment

Fahmeeda Laghari, a third-year medical student, reportedly died after shooting herself at her residence, allegedly following prolonged harassment within her college. 

Her family has claimed that those responsible include the institution’s principal and several students, as highlighted by Dawn.
Residents of Satellite Town and rights activists also held demonstrations at a nearby toll plaza, reiterating demands for justice and accountability.

Law enforcement agencies have carried out raids in multiple areas, detaining some suspects, while efforts to capture others were still ongoing in the region, as reported by Dawn. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan’s Asim Munir Warns Donald Trump Over Phone That US Blockade Of Iranian Ports Is Derailing Peace Talks, Here’s How POTUS Reacted

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Tags: Aurat Foundation protestFahmeeda Laghari caseHRCP protest KarachiKarachi Press Club protestKarachi protest todayMirpurkhas medical student deathPakistan student suicide case

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Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned

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Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned
Karachi Sees Protests Over Medical Student Fahmeeda Laghari’s Death, Probe Questioned
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