White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Joe Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter in resurfaced video and also emphasized the administration’s stance against any clemency for Hunter Biden.

A recent decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to pardon his son Hunter Biden has triggered widespread criticism and accusations of dishonesty from political opponents and social media users. The pardon, signed on December 1, came after Hunter Biden’s conviction on federal gun charges and tax evasion, contradicting repeated statements by the administration that no such pardon would occur.

The controversy stems from President Biden’s prior assurances that he would not intervene in his son’s legal troubles. In June, Biden stated unequivocally, “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him,” when Hunter faced trial in Delaware.

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre’s Previous Assurances

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also emphasized the administration’s stance against any clemency for Hunter Biden. In November, responding to repeated questions from reporters, Jean-Pierre maintained a firm position, stating, “Our answer stands, which is no.”

For years Joe Biden’s administration assured you Joe would never pardon Hunter. It’s really extraordinary how blatantly they lie. pic.twitter.com/RO3AdRbmVX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 2, 2024

In a now-viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Jean-Pierre is asked if there was “any possibility” President Biden might pardon his son. Her response, a confident “no,” has become the focus of criticism.

Backlash on Social Media

The sudden shift has fueled outrage among social media users, many of whom accuse the administration of deception. The viral video was captioned, “For years Joe Biden’s administration assured you Joe would never pardon Hunter. It’s really extraordinary how blatantly they lie.”

One user commented, “It’s crazy we knew this was coming. They just lie, lie, lie, and then just do the exact thing they said they weren’t gonna do.” Another wrote, “40 years of lying—why would he stop now?”

Others criticized the perceived lack of accountability, with one user stating, “The Biden Family has been covering for Hunter for DECADES… Their son has never taken ownership his entire life and will never do so.”

Some users expressed a degree of understanding, but not without frustration. “As a father, I get it and would do the same! However, the rationalization is complete BS… Just say you have a son that made mistakes, that you love him, and that you have the power to pardon him,” one commenter wrote.

While many condemned the pardon, some framed it as a compassionate act of a father. However, these sentiments were often coupled with frustration over how the administration handled the situation. Critics argue that while the decision might be personally understandable, it undermines public trust in the Biden administration’s commitment to fairness and transparency.