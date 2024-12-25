Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the number of passengers onboard; Kazakhstan’s transport ministry reported 62 passengers and five crew members, while other sources cited 105 passengers and five crew members.

A tragic plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, has left dozens feared dead, with only six survivors reported by Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry. The crash occurred close to Aktau airport and involved an Azerbaijan Airlines flight originally traveling from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya region.

Reports suggest the flight was rerouted due to heavy fog in Grozny.

Visuals shared on social media showed the plane engulfed in flames upon impact, while rescue workers were seen combing through the wreckage to locate survivors.

Tragic moment airplane with 110 on board crashes near Aktau city in Kazakhstan, bursts into flames pic.twitter.com/k47qxp3yCf — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) December 25, 2024

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the number of passengers onboard; Kazakhstan’s transport ministry reported 62 passengers and five crew members, while other sources cited 105 passengers and five crew members. Azerbaijan Airlines has yet to issue an official statement.

This incident follows another recent aviation tragedy in Brazil, where a small plane crash killed 10 passengers and crew members.

The aircraft struck a residential area in Gramado, colliding with a home and a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop. Over a dozen individuals on the ground sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The cause of both crashes remains under investigation.

(More details are awaited.)