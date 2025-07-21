Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

A 30-year-old Kerala woman was found dead in her Sharjah apartment in the UAE on Saturday, Gulf News reported. The deceased, Athulya Sekhar’s family, filed a murder case against her husband with the Kerala Police, alleging domestic violence.

Police Registered Murder Case Against Her Husband

The case was registered against Athulya’s husband, alleging Satheesh strangled her, kicked her stomach, and hit her head with a plate between July 18 and 19, causing her death, India Today reported. The woman’s family also claimed she endured years of mental and physical abuse due to persistent dowry demands since their marriage in 2014, despite having given a bike and 43 sovereigns of gold, India Today reported.

The Kerala police registered the case against Satheesh under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Athulya Sekhar was found dead in her flat in the Rolla area, according to her sister and brother-in-law living in Sharjah. The death of Athulya, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, coincided with her 30th birthday and the first day of a new job.

Husband Satheesh Denies Allegation

Speaking to the media from the UAE, Satheesh has denied the allegations and stated that he had no role in Athulya’s death. He further said he did not believe she would die by suicide and sought answers to the same.

Athulya’s family also released videos showing her with visible injury marks and her husband appearing to lift a plastic stool to hit her.

“We will be visiting the Sharjah Police for completing the formalities of filing the case tomorrow. We are also approaching the Indian Consulate in Dubai,” Gulf News quotes her brother-in-law as saying on Sunday.

