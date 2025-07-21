LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Home > India > Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

Athulya Sekhar was found dead in her flat in the Rolla area, according to her sister and brother-in-law living in Sharjah. The death of Athulya, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, coincided with her 30th birthday and the first day of a new job.

Athulya Sekhar Found Dead In UAE On Birthday
Athulya Sekhar Found Dead In UAE On Birthday

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:13:35 IST

A 30-year-old Kerala woman was found dead in her Sharjah apartment in the UAE on Saturday, Gulf News reported. The deceased, Athulya Sekhar’s family, filed a murder case against her husband with the Kerala Police, alleging domestic violence. 

Police Registered Murder Case Against Her Husband

The case was registered against Athulya’s husband, alleging Satheesh strangled her, kicked her stomach, and hit her head with a plate between July 18 and 19, causing her death, India Today reported. The woman’s family also claimed she endured years of mental and physical abuse due to persistent dowry demands since their marriage in 2014, despite having given a bike and 43 sovereigns of gold, India Today reported.

The Kerala police registered the case against Satheesh under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. 

Athulya Sekhar was found dead in her flat in the Rolla area, according to her sister and brother-in-law living in Sharjah. The death of Athulya, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, coincided with her 30th birthday and the first day of a new job.

Husband Satheesh Denies Allegation

Speaking to the media from the UAE, Satheesh has denied the allegations and stated that he had no role in Athulya’s death. He further said he did not believe she would die by suicide and sought answers to the same.

Athulya’s family also released videos showing her with visible injury marks and her husband appearing to lift a plastic stool to hit her.

“We will be visiting the Sharjah Police for completing the formalities of filing the case tomorrow. We are also approaching the Indian Consulate in Dubai,” Gulf News quotes her brother-in-law as saying on Sunday.

ALSO READ:  UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, Suicide Note Recovered

Tags: Indian Woman Died In UAEKerala Woman Died In UAEuae

More News

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP
Ajith Kumar’s GT4 European Series Crashes In Italy, Actor’s Inspiring Cleanup Act Goes Viral
Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Poonch Student Death, Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Himachal
“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Emily Armstrong Backlash: It Was Because She Wasn’t A Guy
Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder
Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder
Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder
Kerala Woman Athulya Sekhar Dies in UAE: Family Accuses Husband of Dowry Harassment & Murder

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?