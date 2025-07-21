UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, Suicide Note Recovered

Police reported that a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his rented room in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi. The student, Tarun Thakur, belonged to Jammu and had been living in Delhi to prepare for the civil services examination. Police found his body hanging from a ceiling fan on the second floor of a building where he had been staying for the past year. The building has seven single-occupancy rooms, all rented by UPSC aspirants. Police rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call around 6:32 PM on Saturday from the Rajinder Nagar area.

Police Recover Suicide Note from the Room

Police found a suicide note in Tarun Thakur’s room, where he reportedly wrote that no one should be blamed for his death. The body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, and he had used a bedsheet. Officials confirmed that the door to the room was locked from inside. The police team conducted the initial inspection and found his mobile phone nearby. Officers also informed his family members, including his brother who lives in Gurugram. A team from the Crime Department reached the spot to investigate further, and legal procedures are currently ongoing.

Father’s Call to Landlord Uncovers the Incident

The incident came to light after Tarun’s father failed to contact him throughout the day. When repeated phone calls went unanswered, he called the landlord and asked him to check. The landlord reached the second floor but found the door locked. He entered an adjoining room that shared a balcony with Tarun’s room and looked inside. From there, he saw Tarun hanging from the ceiling. The landlord immediately informed the police, who reached the location and took control of the situation. No signs of forced entry or struggle were found at the scene, police confirmed.

Police officials said that Tarun had been preparing for the UPSC exam for a long time. His mobile phone has been recovered, and forensic teams have completed their initial examination of the room.

The police have informed his family in Jammu and his brother in Gurugram. Legal formalities are ongoing, and a detailed investigation is in progress. Police are trying to confirm the exact reason behind his suicide. They have also spoken to neighbours and other aspirants staying in the building. Authorities will continue to examine all aspects of the case in the coming days.

