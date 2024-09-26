Khartoum Under Fire: Sudan Army Strikes RSF Positions

Sudan's army has initiated a significant military offensive against the powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as part of the ongoing civil war. This operation targets areas in the capital that were lost at the conflict's onset.

Dawn Strikes and Bombardments

In a series of early morning strikes on Thursday, government forces shelled RSF bases in Khartoum and Bahri to the north. Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, the army and RSF have been engaged in a fierce struggle for power, resulting in what the UN describes as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The conflict has led to the deaths of up to 150,000 people, with more than 10 million individuals—about one-fifth of Sudan’s population—displaced from their homes. Witnesses reported intense aerial bombardments and heavy fighting as army troops crossed two vital bridges over the River Nile, which had previously separated government-controlled areas in Omdurman from RSF territories.

Strategic Advances

Thursday’s offensive marks the government’s first significant push in months to reclaim territory previously controlled by the RSF, which has dominated nearly all of the capital since early in the war.

Urgent UN Response

This military action comes just ahead of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s address to the UN General Assembly in New York later today. The UN has called for “immediate” measures to protect civilians and halt the fighting, emphasizing the dire humanitarian situation.

Civilian Impact and Accusations

The conflict has predominantly unfolded in heavily populated areas, with both sides accused of indiscriminately bombing civilian locales. The UN has warned that “relentless hostilities across the country have brought misery to millions of civilians, triggering the world’s fastest-growing displacement crisis.” Notably, half of the 10 million displaced individuals are children, while at least two million have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Hunger Crisis and Health Concerns

The UN has labeled Sudan as “the world’s largest hunger crisis,” with fears of widespread famine due to the inability to cultivate crops amid the fighting. Additionally, there are alarming warnings regarding a potential genocide against non-Arabs in the western region of Darfur.

A cholera epidemic is also ravaging the country, with more than 430 fatalities reported in the past month. However, the ongoing conflict complicates the delivery of medical treatment to the affected areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

