Home > World > Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa feels abandoned as terror rises and federal aid shrinks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 18:15:09 IST

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI) The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has called for an in-camera session of the provincial assembly, urging that senior officials from the military and police be summoned to directly brief lawmakers on the province’s worsening security situation.

According to The Express Tribune, during a recent assembly session, K-P Minister Arshad Ayub emphasised the need for elected representatives to be included in critical security discussions. Ayub stated that provincial lawmakers remain uninformed about decisions made in Apex Committee meetings, which are attended by top civil and military leaders. “Our representatives are answerable to the people. They deserve to be informed,” Ayub remarked.

The minister also voiced strong criticism of the federal government, accusing it of neglecting K-P during recent natural disasters. He highlighted that the province suffered the most during the recent floods in terms of both human and financial loss. Yet, instead of receiving assistance, K-P saw a reduction in wheat flour supplies, a move Ayub sarcastically described as a “gift,” as reported by The Express Tribune.

He further stated that even Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz failed to offer help to Mansehra, despite it being her in-laws’ hometown. Ayub alleged that the province is being sidelined in national development efforts, denied its rightful share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, and deprived of promised funds for the tribal districts.

Raising alarm over the resurgence of terrorism, Ayub questioned how militant groups have gained access to advanced weaponry that surpasses the capability of local security forces. He stressed that the military and police leadership must answer directly to the elected assembly regarding these developments.

The minister concluded by reiterating that lawmakers are under growing pressure from their constituents and must be kept informed. “An in-camera briefing is not just a demand, it’s a necessity,” he stated, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: khyber pakhtunkhwapakistanpakistan-tension

