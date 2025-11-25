LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

The visuals of the insult to the Indian flag, combined with the aggressive slogans, created a tense and charged atmosphere around the event.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 12:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

Thousands of Canadian Sikhs stood in long queues for hours in Ottawa on Sunday to vote in an unofficial “Khalistan Referendum” organised by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned in India under the UAPA. The event drew major attention after videos showed the Indian national flag being desecrated and violent anti-India slogans being shouted in the presence of police liaison officers.

Supporters carrying yellow Khalistan flags gathered outside the McNabb Community Centre, where voting took place from 10 am to 3 pm. Videos circulating online showed some participants chanting “kill” slogans targeting Indian leaders and officials. 

The visuals of the insult to the Indian flag, combined with the aggressive slogans, created a tense and charged atmosphere around the event.

SFJ claimed that more than 53,000 Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec participated. According to the group, queues stretched nearly two kilometres. SFJ said people of all ages, including newborns in strollers and elderly voters using walkers, stayed in line for hours. Organisers also said that voting continued even after the scheduled closing time to accommodate those still waiting.

Footage released by Alberta-based digital platform Media Bezirgan showed huge crowds outside the community centre. Police officers were seen at the venue but did not intervene despite the raising of hostile slogans. SFJ’s general counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is designated as a terrorist by India, addressed the gathering through a satellite message, urging supporters to continue their push for a separate Khalistan nation.

During the event, SFJ also questioned why Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa on the same day. The group described the timing of the meeting as “suspicious”, suggesting it came at a time when, according to them, pro-Khalistan mobilisation is growing in Canada.

ALSO READ: Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: canadahome-hero-pos-5khalistanOttawa

RELATED News

Protect US Jobs, But Welcome Skilled Foreign Workers: White House Defends Donald Trump’s ‘Nuanced’ Shift On H-1B Visas

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Again After Delhi Terror Attack, Third Cancellation This Year

LATEST NEWS

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

Atoms AI Cohort 2026: The Secret Launchpad India’s AI Dreams Were Waiting For

Legendary Tata Sierra Is Back After 22 Years: From Features to Price and Safety, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

‘Show More Cracks’, Customer Uses AI To Fake Damage, Gets Full Refund From Swiggy Instamart

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Head Coaches and Major Changes Before the Mini Auction

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Fresh Clue On Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Surfaces, Palash Muchhal’s Mother Just Revealed…

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa
‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa
‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa
‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

QUICK LINKS