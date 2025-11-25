‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

Thousands of Canadian Sikhs stood in long queues for hours in Ottawa on Sunday to vote in an unofficial “Khalistan Referendum” organised by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned in India under the UAPA. The event drew major attention after videos showed the Indian national flag being desecrated and violent anti-India slogans being shouted in the presence of police liaison officers.

Supporters carrying yellow Khalistan flags gathered outside the McNabb Community Centre, where voting took place from 10 am to 3 pm. Videos circulating online showed some participants chanting “kill” slogans targeting Indian leaders and officials.

The visuals of the insult to the Indian flag, combined with the aggressive slogans, created a tense and charged atmosphere around the event.

SFJ claimed that more than 53,000 Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec participated. According to the group, queues stretched nearly two kilometres. SFJ said people of all ages, including newborns in strollers and elderly voters using walkers, stayed in line for hours. Organisers also said that voting continued even after the scheduled closing time to accommodate those still waiting.

Footage released by Alberta-based digital platform Media Bezirgan showed huge crowds outside the community centre. Police officers were seen at the venue but did not intervene despite the raising of hostile slogans. SFJ’s general counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is designated as a terrorist by India, addressed the gathering through a satellite message, urging supporters to continue their push for a separate Khalistan nation.

During the event, SFJ also questioned why Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa on the same day. The group described the timing of the meeting as “suspicious”, suggesting it came at a time when, according to them, pro-Khalistan mobilisation is growing in Canada.

ALSO READ: Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada