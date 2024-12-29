Kim Jong-un Orders Divorcing Couples To Be Sent To Labour Camps

In a harsh new move, Kim Jong-un has mandated that both spouses involved in a divorce be sent to labour camps for up to six months. The controversial policy is part of the regime’s effort to prevent divorces, which are viewed as "anti-socialist" by the government.

Testimonies from North Korea’s Secretive Population

Previously, only the spouse who filed for divorce faced punishment, even if they were the victim of abuse. However, under the new mandate, both individuals involved in the divorce will be sent to labour camps once the separation is legally finalized.

A resident from the northern province of Ryanggang shared insight into the new policy, speaking to the news site RFA. “I went to the Kimjongsuk County People’s Court where 12 people received divorce decrees,” the resident recalled. “Immediately after the verdict, they were transferred to the county labour training camp.”

Kim Jong-un Responds to Rising Divorces

According to the reports, divorces have become more common in North Korea since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown severely impacted the country’s economy, making it increasingly difficult for families to survive, leading to more marital breakdowns.

To curb the rising divorce rates, which have been particularly evident since 2020, the North Korean government began punishing those who chose to divorce. The same resident noted, “Until last year, when a couple divorced, only the person who first filed for divorce was sent to a labour training camp.” However, with the new rules taking effect this month, both individuals in a divorce will face imprisonment.

Kim Jong-un Targets Women

Last year, the North Korean government also initiated an education campaign aimed at preventing women from divorcing. The policy was part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of separations in the country during an especially challenging period for many families.

