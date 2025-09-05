Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Weirdest Laws: What Happens If You Break Them Will Shock You

Kim Jong Un’s North Korea has some of the most surprising laws that control almost every part of daily life. Many of these rules may seem unbelievable to people in other countries. Breaking them in North Korea can result in very severe punishment.

-In North Korea, citizens must choose their haircut from a list of 28 hairstyles. Notably, no other styles are allowed, and copying Kim Jong Un’s hairstyle is forbidden.

-According to reports, if someone commits a crime, punishment can extend to their entire family for three generations. Even if a child is born after the offense, they may be sent to prison simply because of their family.

-Some reports also suggest that North Korean citizens are not allowed to travel abroad. Anyone who tries to escape the country can be punished.

-Citizens can only watch government-run TV channels, and all other content, especially foreign songs, films, or TV, is reportedly banned.

-Making an international phone call is a serious crime and can lead to execution or jail, according to reports.

-On July 8th, the anniversary of North Korea’s founding leader’s death, smiling, laughing, or celebrating birthdays is strictly forbidden. Anyone who fails faces harsh punishment.

These harsh and unusual laws show how tightly North Korea controls its people and how different life is there compared to the rest of the world.

