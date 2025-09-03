Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s arrival in China made global headlines. But it was not just his presence that drew attention. It was the girl walking just behind him, his daughter Kim Ju Ae.

According to South Korea’s spy agency, Kim Ju Ae is considered the most likely successor to her father. However, much about her life remains unknown, including her exact age.

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be the second of Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju’s three children, though the details about the family remain secretive.

She became known in 2013 when former NBA star Dennis Rodman revealed that he had held the baby during a visit to Pyongyang. After that, she disappeared from public view until November 2022, when she appeared alongside her father at the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to BBC report.

Since then, Kim Ju Ae has been increasingly visible. She has featured on postage stamps, attended state banquets, and been described in state media as Kim’s “respected daughter,” a title usually reserved for future leaders. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service says she enjoys horse riding, skiing, and swimming, and is educated at home in Pyongyang. They estimate she is around 10 years old.

In January 2024, South Korean intelligence assessed her as the most likely successor to Kim Jong Un, though they noted that many factors could still change the outcome, especially given her father’s relatively young age.

Over the past two years, she has appeared at military parades, missile launches, and other key events, even receiving salutes from top generals. But her appearance in China this week marks the first time she has been seen outside North Korea.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea since 1948, presenting themselves as a sacred bloodline destined to lead. However, introducing a daughter as heir could be Kim’s attempt to challenge deep-rooted gender biases in the patriarchal state. Her growing role suggests that the world may be watching the rise of North Korea’s next leader.

