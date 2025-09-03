LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

According to South Korea’s spy agency, Kim Ju Ae is considered the most likely successor to her father. However, much about her life remains unknown, including her exact age.

Kim Jong Un's daughter
Kim Jong Un's daughter

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 11:55:22 IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s arrival in China made global headlines. But it was not just his presence that drew attention. It was the girl walking just behind him, his daughter Kim Ju Ae.

According to South Korea’s spy agency, Kim Ju Ae is considered the most likely successor to her father. However, much about her life remains unknown, including her exact age.

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be the second of Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju’s three children, though the details about the family remain secretive. 

She became known in 2013 when former NBA star Dennis Rodman revealed that he had held the baby during a visit to Pyongyang. After that, she disappeared from public view until November 2022, when she appeared alongside her father at the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to BBC report.

Since then, Kim Ju Ae has been increasingly visible. She has featured on postage stamps, attended state banquets, and been described in state media as Kim’s “respected daughter,” a title usually reserved for future leaders. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service says she enjoys horse riding, skiing, and swimming, and is educated at home in Pyongyang. They estimate she is around 10 years old.

In January 2024, South Korean intelligence assessed her as the most likely successor to Kim Jong Un, though they noted that many factors could still change the outcome, especially given her father’s relatively young age.

Over the past two years, she has appeared at military parades, missile launches, and other key events, even receiving salutes from top generals. But her appearance in China this week marks the first time she has been seen outside North Korea.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea since 1948, presenting themselves as a sacred bloodline destined to lead. However, introducing a daughter as heir could be Kim’s attempt to challenge deep-rooted gender biases in the patriarchal state. Her growing role suggests that the world may be watching the rise of North Korea’s next leader.

ALSO READ: Kim Jong Un’s Strange Obsession: Travels By Slow Train Despite Owning A Private Plane, Luxury Cars, And Even A Special Horse

Tags: kim jong unKim Jong Un daughternorth korea

RELATED News

Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Shocking! Are Putin and Xi Jinping Trying to Become Immortal? You Won’t Believe What They Said
Another Evacuation Orders From Israel Leave Gaza Residents On the Brink: What Is Their Future?
Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…
Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…
Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…
Meet Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae, May Become North Korea’s Next Supreme Leader, Her Hobbies Are…

QUICK LINKS