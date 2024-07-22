Kuwait Couple Divorcing Just Three Minutes After Wedding Following Groom's Insult In 2019 Goes VIRAL Again

A couple ended their marriage just three minutes after their wedding when the groom insulted the bride as they were leaving the ceremony, according to a report in Independent’s Indy. After the wedding, as they were exiting the courthouse, the bride stumbled and fell. The groom called her “stupid” for tripping, prompting the bride to become furious and request that the judge annul their marriage immediately.

The judge complied, issuing an annulment just three minutes after the couple was married. This incident is reported to be the shortest marriage on record in the nation.

The event, which occurred in 2019, has resurfaced on social media. “I attended a wedding where the groom used his speech to mock his wife as if it were a roast, with her father joining in. She should have done what this woman did,” a user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another person commented, “A marriage lacking respect is doomed from the start.”

Yet another added, “If he acts this way right from the beginning, it’s better to end it.

A Gujarat couple got separated similarly in 2019 after a fight broke out between their two families over lunch. They also returned the gifts they exchanged in their marriage.

In a 2004 case in the United Kingdom, a couple divorce just 90 minutes after their wedding. Scott McKie and Victoria Anderson’s marriage ended shortly after their vows at the Stockport Register Office in Greater Manchester.

The woman was infuriated by her husband’s toast to her bridesmaids, leading her to hit him with an ashtray at the reception.

Police were called, and McKie was arrested after assaulting officers, while his wife celebrated her newfound freedom by canceling their honeymoon in Corfu.

