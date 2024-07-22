Trump Blasts Biden As 'Worst President Ever' After Latter Drops Out Of Race

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing statement against President Biden shortly after the 81-year-old declared he would not seek reelection.

Critique of Biden’s Presidency

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday afternoon.

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t,” Trump’s screed continued.

“And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.”

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” While it’s unclear who… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 21, 2024

He continued, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s Comments on Biden’s Decision

Trump also commented on Biden’s historic decision to withdraw from the 2024 race in a phone conversation with CNN, labeling him the “single worst president by far.”

“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Trump, aged 78, has held a longstanding belief that he wouldn’t ultimately face the 81-year-old incumbent in November. On Sunday, he asserted that Vice President Kamala Harris would be easier to defeat than Biden, should she become the Democratic nominee.

“[H]e has no clue, he doesn’t, if you look at him, he doesn’t know where he is,” the Republican nominee for president said of Biden in May, during an interview with “Cats & Cosby Show” hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby.

READ MORE: Biden Opts Out Of 2024 Re-Election Bid Amid Mounting Pressure

“You know that, I know that, everybody knows that. And I doubt he will even be running frankly, I just can’t even imagine it,” he added.

When questioned by Dr. Phil in June about Biden’s prospects of continuing his re-election campaign, Trump responded, “I have said no for a year.”

Shift in Trump’s Tone After June 27 Debate

The former president’s tone shifted following the June 27 debate in Atlanta, during which Biden faced challenges in providing coherent responses, frequently misspoke, and hesitated for several moments before asserting that he “beat Medicare.”

“Yes, I think he will be the nominee,” Trump told Fox News the day after his showdown with Biden.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump said, when pressed on rumblings that Biden could be replaced.

Trump’s Skepticism and Speculation

“They wouldn’t have done any better [in the debate]. No one else would have been better,” he argued.

During a rally in Virginia later that day, Trump reiterated his stance, expressing skepticism about reports suggesting the Democratic National Committee might replace Biden, stating, “I don’t really believe it” because “he does better in polls than any of the Democrats they talk about.”

Trump’s Thoughts on Potential Replacements

However, the former president also speculated about potential replacements for Biden, mentioning California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former first lady Michelle Obama. Trump called Newsom a “bad governor” who “can’t run California” and has “lousy” poll numbers.

“Kamala is someone who would be on the [list],” Trump said, calling it Biden’s “single best decision” to tap her as vice president.

“[N]obody wants that [on top of the Democratic ticket],” the former president argued.

“They don’t poll as well as this guy,” he continued. “They polled everyone. They polled Michelle Obama. She polls very badly. She polls terribly.”

Betting Odds and Campaign Boost

A RealClearPolitics average of betting odds indicated Trump had a 54.5% chance of winning the election, significantly higher than Biden’s 21.5% odds following the June 27 debate. Among the potential replacements for Biden, Newsom led with 9.7% odds, followed by Harris at 3.7% and Obama at 3.6%.

Following the attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, Trump’s campaign received a boost. In the subsequent week, Trump solidified his lead over Biden in critical swing states, with Rasmussen Reports showing him ahead by 49% to 44%.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump confidently accepted the party’s nomination and selected Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. His acceptance speech set a new high for Fox News’ ratings during the Republican National Convention, attracting 10 million viewers during primetime.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Backs Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee