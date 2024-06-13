Kuwait Fire Tragedy: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks With Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

In the wake of a devastating fire incident in Kuwait claiming the lives of approximately 40 Indians, the External Affairs Minister engaged in dialogue with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, pressing for the expedited repatriation of the deceased individuals’ remains.

Expressing his concerns, Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation for the Kuwaiti authorities’ prompt response to the situation and sought assurance of a thorough investigation into the tragic incident, with accountability duly assigned.

In a statement shared on social media, Jaishankar articulated, “Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed.”

Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed. Urged the early repatriation of the… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2024

Highlighting the paramount importance of repatriating the mortal remains without delay, Jaishankar emphasized Kuwait’s assurance of providing necessary medical attention to the injured victims.

The situation is slated for a comprehensive review upon the arrival of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in Kuwait on Thursday, June 13, to oversee the ongoing efforts.

Responding to the tragic incident, Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives, underscoring the immediate dispatch of assistance to facilitate the repatriation process and extend medical aid to the injured.

“We stand with the victims of the Kuwait fire incident, we express our sympathy to them. We had a meeting with PM Modi and tomorrow morning we are travelling to Kuwait. We will take stock of the situation and those who are admitted to the hospital,” MoS Singh informed ANI.

Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting in the national capital to assess the situation, ensuring the seamless coordination of efforts in the aftermath of the fire tragedy. He affirmed the ongoing efforts to identify the casualties and provide adequate care to the injured.

The fire erupted in a residential building housing workers in the city of Mangaf, southern Kuwait, early on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy has established an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) to assist those affected by the tragic incident.

Additionally, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund to support the families of the deceased Indian nationals.