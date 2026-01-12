LIVE TV
Home > World > Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Israel launched targeted strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, just days after authorities issued an evacuation warning. The attacks mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two sides, raising concerns over potential broader conflict in the region. Officials are monitoring the situation closely amid fears of further retaliatory actions.

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 12, 2026 00:03:01 IST

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Israel went ahead and executed precision attacks targeting the Hezbollah facilities located in the southern part of Lebanon, issuing extremely rare evacuation alerts to the innocent people living near the attack areas and thus increasing the tensions between the sides that have a very delicate ceasefire for the year 2024. The Israeli Defense Forces attacked places designated for the training of the Radwan force, depots for weapons, and special units that are gradually gaining control of the area from the north to the south of the Litani River, alleging that these units and their facilities were violating the disarmament deadlines imposed on January 1, 2026. The operations resulted in the death of two Hezbollah fighters, and many others were wounded as the accusations of rearmament were going on.

Strike Details

From January 2-4, 2026, Israeli drones and airstrikes targeted the areas of Aqmata Valley, Rihan outskirts, Khiam, and Jmeijmeh, demolishing heavy machinery, burning vehicles, and getting rid of equipment and installations that belonged to the terrorists and were meant for training and planning attacks. Civilian evacuation orders were issued before the strikes in Ofara, El-Th (Bekaa Valley), Kfar Hatta, and Annan; the strikes had the consequence of making dozens of families run away, but no one from the civilian population was harmed during these actions. The Israeli strikes went to Sidon and Zahrani, which were farther north, without any prior alarm being raised.

Context and Reactions

The strikes coincide with a meeting of a U.S.-led committee on Hezbollah disarmament, which Lebanese President Joseph Aoun termed a “trap” to derail the process. The Israeli side has accused Hezbollah of violating ceasefire conditions, with the latter drawing forces south of the Litani River even against the backdrop of “insufficient” Lebanese Army efforts. Hezbollah is mourning its fighters like Rabih Mohammad Ali Jaber; protests in Lebanon over the timing of civilian-inclusive negotiations are going on.

 

Potential Fallout

  • Escalation Risk: Hezbollah retaliation may collapse the truce, which could also involve Hamas assets that are co-targeted.
  • Disarmament Stalls: Analysts indicate the assaults are undermining Phase 2, for Hezbollah spurns the terms that are being enforced through fire.
  • Regional Spillover: Proxy assaults on Israel or American interests are possible; Lebanon calls for UN mediation.
  • Ceasefire Viability: Over 10 breaches since November 2024 signal eroding truce.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urges full disarmament; the outcome hinges on Wednesday’s multinational talks.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:03 AM IST
Tags: Cross-border strikesEvacuation warning LebanonHezbollah infrastructure attackHezbollah targetsIsrael Lebanon conflictLebanon Israel strikesMiddle East tensions

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning
Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning
Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning
Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

