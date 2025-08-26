Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Migrant Rescue Ship in Mediterranean

The Libyan coast guard opened fire on a humanitarian rescue vessel searching for migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the nonprofit SOS Mediterranee, reported by The Associated Press.

The incident occurred on Sunday about 40 nautical miles north of Libya’s coast, leaving the ship damaged but causing no injuries.

According to the NGO, its Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, operated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, came under fire for 15 to 20 minutes while searching for a migrant boat in international waters.

Speaking with AP, the ship’s search and rescue coordinator, Angelo Selim, said, “In the beginning, I didn’t understand the noise of the shots, but when the first windows exploded over my head, we all got on the floor,” he recalled, adding that some fire appeared to come from automatic weapons.

EU-Backed Patrol Boat Involved

The Libyan patrol vessel involved was reportedly a 2023 gift from Italy, part of an EU program supporting Libya’s border management, SOS Mediterranee said. The Libyan coast guard has received training, funding and equipment from the European Union.

Migrants Rescued Before Attack

Before the confrontation, the Ocean Viking had already rescued 87 migrants, including people fleeing war-torn Sudan, from two boats in distress. The shots began as the crew searched for a third vessel.

SOS Mediterranee described the incident as among the most violent attacks yet on a European rescue ship by Libyan forces. (AP Inputs)

