Lions vs Bears Thanksgiving Game: Where To Watch, Stream, And TV Details

On Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in Ford Field. Fans won't miss a second as the game is airing on CBS and is also live-streaming for free via DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.

Lions vs. Bears: The much-anticipated match-up for this Thanksgiving Day between the No. 1 seeded NFC’s Detroit Lions (10-1) and the struggling Chicago Bears (4-7) takes place on Thursday, November 28, 2024. It will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, live on CBS. For the non-cable users, they can tune in and watch it live free via DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, both having free trial options.

Thanksgiving football games have been a tradition the Detroit Lions always looked forward to over the years. But with current head coach Dan Campbell in the team, it will have to wait for just that-one game victory that never came. The city of Detroit is currently embroiled in a losing streak of seven Thanksgiving football matches, three of them having fallen under Campbell’s watch.

He acknowledged the pressure, when Campbell said, “Ask my wife, she’ll tell you. That’s why she’s praying for a win big time because she knows that I’m a bear when we don’t win. So we all want it.” He added to the resolve, “It is long overdue, but we have to win to win.”

Game Information: Lions vs. Bears

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Free via DirecTV Stream or fuboTV (trial available)

Lions Riding High

The Lions enter into this game as one of the greatest teams of the year to date, with a record of 10-1 and a nine-game win streak. Detroit just completed their latest game with an easily dominated 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

On the attacking side, the Lions are playing to their best abilities as seen in Jahmyr Gibbs’ two-touchdown effort in their recent victory. On the defensive side, Detroit has not given away a touchdown in over nine quarters, which proves how they are playing well both ways.

Bears Seeks Redemption

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears look to break a five-game losing skid. Although they haven’t done much of anything well this season, the Bears have displayed glimpses of competitiveness. Most notably, they came close to defeating the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. For the game, Caleb Williams, the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, made an excellent debut with 340 yards through the air and two scores.

A Thanksgiving win could provide a much-needed morale boost for Chicago, but they face an uphill battle against the high-flying Lions, who are heavily favored with a double-digit spread according to BetMGM.

Historic opportunity for Lions: Detroit is very close to getting their 11 wins in just 12 matches, thus winning this title had never even occurred in this franchise before. So as they remain strong and healthy, all chances of victory are appearing with the appearance of each game this season.

Challenges for the Bears’ Defense: Chicago’s defense unit, which was No. 5 in the league at one point, now sits at No. 17. Costly lapses have been numerous for this unit, most recently in a Hail Mary touchdown against Washington and the game-deciding play versus Green Bay.

How to Watch Lions vs Bears

The game begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. For viewers interested in streaming, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV are offering free trials so it’s easy to catch the action live.

As the Detroit Lions look to finally end their Thanksgiving Day jinx and the Chicago Bears fight to save what has left of their season, this game is likely to provide drama, thrill, and high-stakes action. Catch the drama unfold as one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL hits the field this Thanksgiving.

