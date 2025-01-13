Los Angeles Millionaires Spend Rs 1.7 Lakh Per Hour on Private Firefighters Amid Raging Wildfires

The use of private firefighters by the wealthy has drawn criticism, with many arguing that it highlights class disparities during emergencies.

As devastating wildfires ravage California, particularly in Los Angeles, wealthy residents in the state’s most exclusive neighborhoods are turning to private firefighting services to protect their luxurious homes. With public fire departments overwhelmed by the scale of the crisis, these bespoke fire protection services come with a hefty price tag of up to $2,000 per hour (around Rs 1.7 lakh).

At least 24 people have lost their lives in the wildfires, which have destroyed or damaged over 12,000 structures and forced more than 1 lakh residents to evacuate. The total economic damage is estimated at a staggering $135–150 billion. In such a grim scenario, private firefighting services have gained popularity among the affluent as a means to safeguard their properties.

Exclusive Fire Protection For The Elite

Private companies such as Torgerson’s Wildfire Defense Systems deploy teams equipped with hoses, fire-retardant gels, and even their own water tanks to protect properties. Services also include spraying landscapes with fire retardants and wrapping trees in fireproof materials. In some cases, crews work overnight to douse homes with water to prevent flare-ups.

These private services often partner with insurance providers, ensuring that policyholders who opt for premium coverage can benefit. According to the founder of Torgerson’s Wildfire Defense Systems, this arrangement benefits both homeowners, who retain their properties, and insurance companies, which avoid massive reconstruction payouts.

Criticism Over Class Divide

The use of private firefighters by the wealthy has drawn criticism, with many arguing that it highlights class disparities during emergencies. Property investor Keith Wasserman recently faced backlash for seeking private fire protection for his estate through a post on X, which he later deleted. Similarly, billionaire Rick Caruso reportedly hired private crews to defend his residence, sparking outrage online.

A Growing Demand Amid Crisis

Chris Dunn, the owner of a private security company, revealed that demand for private firefighting services has surged amid the ongoing wildfires. However, these services remain accessible only to the ultra-wealthy, leaving middle- and lower-income families reliant on overstretched public fire departments.

The ongoing wildfires continue to devastate communities, underscoring the stark inequalities in disaster response. As Los Angeles battles its worst wildfire season in years, the debate over private firefighting services raises questions about equitable access to emergency resources.

