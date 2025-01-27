Maine Earthquake: What to Do as Aftershock Threats Loom

A rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Maine on Monday morning, sending tremors through New England and reminding residents of the region’s vulnerability to seismic surprises. The quake, centered near York Harbor, Maine, caused light to moderate shaking but no significant damage or tsunami threat.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the tremor at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. The earthquake’s epicenter was located near York Harbor, Maine, about 45 miles southwest of Portland.

No Tsunami Threat or Major Damage Reported

The National Weather Service confirmed that no tsunami warnings, watches, or advisories were issued following the earthquake. Fortunately, no fatalities or significant structural damage have been reported at this time.

The incident marks the strongest earthquake in the northeastern United States since April, when a 4.8-magnitude quake was recorded near Lebanon, New Jersey. That tremor, according to USGS records, was the region’s most intense in over a decade.

Maine Earthquake: A Rare Occurrence in the Northeast

Earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the northeastern United States, making even minor tremors notable events. The region’s infrastructure is not designed to withstand seismic activity, as it is in areas like California, which are more prone to earthquakes. As a result, even small quakes can sometimes cause damage.

In the aftermath of an earthquake, the Maine Emergency Management Agency has outlined key steps for residents to ensure safety:

What To Do As Maine Earthquake Aftershocks Are Expected

Secondary shock waves, known as aftershocks, are typically less intense than the main quake but can still cause additional damage. These can occur hours, days, or even months after the initial tremor.

Use battery-operated radios or televisions to receive the latest emergency updates. Avoid using phones unless for emergencies.

Inspect Your Surroundings

Open cabinets cautiously to avoid falling objects.

Inspect chimneys, gas lines, and electrical systems for damage. Any signs of gas leaks, sparking wires, or sewage issues should be reported immediately to the appropriate professionals.

Exercise Caution Near Coastal Areas

If you live near the coast, be alert for tsunami warnings. Although no such warnings were issued for this quake, seismic sea waves remain a potential risk after major earthquakes.

Assist Others

Provide aid to injured or trapped individuals and check on neighbors who may need assistance, such as the elderly, infants, or people with disabilities. Only move seriously injured persons if they are in immediate danger.

Avoid Contaminants and Hazards

Clean up spilled medicines, flammable liquids, or hazardous chemicals. If gas fumes or chemical odors are present, leave the area immediately.

Inspect Utilities

Turn off gas valves if you suspect a leak, but only allow professionals to turn them back on.

Shut off electricity at the main breaker if you notice sparks or exposed wires. If standing water is present near the breaker, consult an electrician first.

