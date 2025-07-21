Who is Major Adil Raja? Ex-Pakistan Army Officer Claims Family Targeted After Exposing Military Secrets

Major (Retd) Adil Raja, a former Pakistan Army officer and whistleblower now living in exile in London, in an interview with India Today, accused Pakistan’s military establishment, especially its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of misusing UK libel laws to silence critics abroad. Raja’s defamation trial, scheduled to begin on July 21, 2025, pits him against Brigadier Rashid Nasir, a serving Pakistani military officer, in a case Raja describes as a “strategic lawsuit against public participation” (SLAPP).

Major Adil Raja Faces Defamation Case, Calls It Lawfare

The lawsuit centers around Raja’s public accusations against Brigadier Nasir of political and judicial manipulation within Pakistan’s military and government. Raja insists these claims are backed by evidence and are widely known within Pakistan. Nasir has filed the defamation suit seeking to counter these allegations.

Raja, who was cleared of terrorism charges by UK authorities after a nine-month investigation in 2023, describes this civil suit as part of the ISI’s new “lawfare.”

Major Adil Raja Says He Is Facing Reprisals

The former Pakistan army officer ahs claimed that t his family in Pakistan is facing severe reprisals and threats due to his outspoken criticism. He aleged that his mother has been placed under house arrest and had her passport has been cancelled.

Raja warned that a ruling against him could set a dangerous precedent worldwide, encouraging authoritarian regimes to silence exiled journalists by abusing foreign courts.

Also Read: Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany is Ram, Raana Kazmi is Sita, and Karachi is the Stage — Believe it or not!

Who Is Major Adil Raja? Military Career and Political Activism

Adil Raja served nearly two decades in the Pakistan Army before becoming a vocal supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a prominent figure in Khan’s anti-establishment movement. Raja has publicly accused the current army chief, General Asim Munir, of involvement in a plot to assassinate Khan.

After his retirment, Raja was the spokesman for the Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS). However, after Imran Khan was lost the vote of no confidence in April 2022 and was removed as the Prime Minsiter of Pakistan, Raja started to criticise the military establishment of the country openly.

Raja especially General targetted former Pakistan Army Chief (Retd) Bajwa for his alleged misadventures and business dealing which is common in Pakistan army. According to reports, Pakistan Army took note of his criticism and forced him for resignation from PESS and reportedly also started harassment against his family.

Reports say, Raja disappeared from public view in Pakistan in late April 2022 however he was then seen in London. Since then he has intensified his attacks on the army by publising vlogs claiming to expose secret dealings within Pakistan’s military and political leadership.

Also Read: Pakistan Denies LeT Role In Pahalgam Attack, Claims Terror Network Has Been ‘Dismantled’