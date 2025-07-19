Pakistan Denies LeT Role In Pahalgam Attack, Claims Terror Network Has Been ‘Dismantled’

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has strongly rejected the claim of a continued connection between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, claiming that the terror network and its affiliates have been “effectively and comprehensively dismantled.” These comments came after the United States called The Resistance Front (TRF), which is judging its connection to the Pakistan-based LeT after the Jammu & Kashmir attack, a foreign terrorist organization.

Key US Designation Spurs Pakistan’s Response

On Thursday, the US State Department officially listed TRF as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group, linking it to the June attack in Pahalgam that killed civilians and security personnel. The move triggered a strong denial from Pakistan, which described TRF as “concerned outfits” that have been neutralised. The Foreign Office stated that Pakistan has already “arrested and prosecuted the leadership” and that it has “deradicalized its cadres”.

Pakistan also affirmed its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism in all its forms, which emphasized its commitment to international cooperation in fighting extremist threats.

No Evidence Yet Linking Pahalgam Attack to LeT

Despite the US assertion, Pakistan noted that the Pahalgam investigation remains inconclusive. The government insists that the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, banned in Pakistan, is now defunct and plays no role in the incident. “Any linkage with LeT… belies ground realities,” the statement said, challenging India and the US to respect the findings of Pakistan’s internal probes.

TRF Backtracks After Claiming Responsibility

Remarkably, the TRF first acknowledged having staged the Pahalgam attack, however, it subsequently withdrew that acknowledgement, apparently due to growing diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan. The Foreign Office seized on this as additional evidence of TRF’s waning credibility and asserted the militant elements are being held accountable.

Pakistan Emphasises Zero Tolerance and Cooperation

In its statement, Pakistan reiterated its “zero tolerance” against militancy. It stated that eliminating the extremist networks, arresting the leadership and deradicalising the attackers are the main priorities of the national agenda. Islamabad further reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with India and global partners to eliminate terrorism in the region.

Analysts Urge Full Investigation and Transparency

Security experts say that Pakistan’s public denial adds urgency to provide transparent evidence. “Pakistan must share intelligence with India and relevant agencies to close the doubt over TRF’s role in Pahalgam,” said a counter-terrorism analyst in Islamabad. India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s statement, but officials in New Delhi have previously expressed concern about residual militant networks operating across the border.

Impact on India–Pakistan Relations

This exchange comes amid heightened tensions, with India alleging that Pakistan-based militant groups continue to threaten stability in Jammu & Kashmir. The rebuke from Islamabad challenges global assumptions as the US and other countries increasingly view TRF as a proxy. Analysts warn that without joint intelligence sharing, trust will be difficult to rebuild between the two nations.

