LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > World > Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

The torrential rain continued Thursday, flooding streets in several parts of urban areas that include Rawalpindi and Lahore. A cloudburst in the Jhelum district in Punjab triggered flash flooding and forced authorities to use boats to evacuate numerous survivors.

Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:35:40 IST

At least 54 individuals were killed due to incessant rain in eastern Pakistan in the last 24 hours. As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy downpours caused flash floods and inundated several villages as the country experienced 82 per cent more rainfall this month compared to the same period in July 2024.

Affected Places

Since June 26, over 178 people have lost their lives in several parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest, Sindh in the south, and Balochistan in the southwest.

Residents who live near riversides near the location of the capital, Islamabad, have been asked to evacuate after a sharp rise in the water level.

The torrential rain continued Thursday, flooding streets in several parts of urban areas that include Rawalpindi and Lahore. A cloudburst in the Jhelum district in Punjab triggered flash flooding and forced authorities to use boats to evacuate numerous survivors.

Official Confirmation

The National Disaster Management Authority issued an updated flood alert for Thursday, urging local officials to remain on high alert. Moreover, tourists were restricted from traveling to the affected areas where rains could trigger landslides.

A spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Authority told news agency AFP that in the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab.

The meteorological department said that more rain is expected in the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and other parts of the country. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan Flood Tragedy: 22 Dead, 11 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monsoon Havoc

Tags: pakistan floodspakistan rains

More News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release? Actor Is Reportedly Hospitalised
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Is Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Torrential Rain In Jammu And Kashmir; Army Rescues Pilgrims Swept Away By Floodwaters
How Much Will Amitabh Bachchan Earn Per Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? The Numbers Will Leave You Stunned
What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India
Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours
Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours
Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours
Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?