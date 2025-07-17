Torrential Rains In Pakistan Claim 54 Lives In Last 24 Hours

At least 54 individuals were killed due to incessant rain in eastern Pakistan in the last 24 hours. As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy downpours caused flash floods and inundated several villages as the country experienced 82 per cent more rainfall this month compared to the same period in July 2024.

Affected Places

Since June 26, over 178 people have lost their lives in several parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest, Sindh in the south, and Balochistan in the southwest.

Residents who live near riversides near the location of the capital, Islamabad, have been asked to evacuate after a sharp rise in the water level.

The torrential rain continued Thursday, flooding streets in several parts of urban areas that include Rawalpindi and Lahore. A cloudburst in the Jhelum district in Punjab triggered flash flooding and forced authorities to use boats to evacuate numerous survivors.

Official Confirmation

The National Disaster Management Authority issued an updated flood alert for Thursday, urging local officials to remain on high alert. Moreover, tourists were restricted from traveling to the affected areas where rains could trigger landslides.

A spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Authority told news agency AFP that in the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab.

The meteorological department said that more rain is expected in the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and other parts of the country.

