Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Pakistan Flood Tragedy: 22 Dead, 11 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monsoon Havoc

Pakistan Flood Tragedy: 22 Dead, 11 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monsoon Havoc

Since June 25, 22 people have died and 11 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, due to floods, rain, and landslides. Swat saw 14 deaths. Rescue teams continue search for a missing child. Citizens in Mingora protested the government's delayed response, demanding helicopter rescue and early warning systems.

22 dead and 11 injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to floods and landslides.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 23:04:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

At least 22 people have lost their lives and 11 others have been injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since June 25 due to incidents triggered by heavy rain, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides, Dawn reported, citing the country’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to Dawn, citing the PDMA, 18 people were swept away by a sudden surge in the Swat River, which has experienced particularly dangerous monsoon conditions. Authorities have warned of continued flash flood and landslide risks across the province.

The PDMA report outlined casualties and damages in several districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Torghar, and South Waziristan.

Among the deceased were seven men, five women, and ten children, while the injured included six men, four women, and one child, Dawn reported.

You Might Be Interested In

Regarding property damage, 75 houses were affected, with 64 partially and 11 completely destroyed. Swat district was the hardest hit, with 14 deaths and six injuries reported.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue in Swat, where a search mission entered its fourth day on Monday for a missing child. The child was among 13 tourists swept away by flash floods; 12 bodies have been recovered so far.

The PDMA has directed local authorities to provide emergency relief and medical care to the injured. Warnings for continued rain through July 1 have also been issued, urging district administrations to remain alert and take preventive steps.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that 80 people were rescued during the floods. He also acknowledged the limitations of the province’s air ambulance, which lacks necessary equipment for aerial rescue in rough terrain and bad weather.

Meanwhile, widespread protests erupted in Mingora, with citizens, civil society members, and political activists condemning what they called the delayed and negligent response of authorities.

Protesters demanded a modernized rescue system, including helicopter facilities, early warning infrastructure, and greater accountability, according to Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Harvard Accused Of Failing To Protect Jewish Students During Gaza Protests, Donald Trump Administration Threatens To Cut Funds

Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?