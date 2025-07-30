Home > World > Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Malta plans to recognise a Palestinian state in September during the UN General Assembly, following similar announcements by the UK and France. Prime Minister Abela said the move reflects Malta's push for lasting peace. The UK has linked its recognition to Israeli action on Gaza and aid access.

Malta will recognise Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in September, joining growing European support amid global pressure on Israel over Gaza. (Photo: X/@RobertAbela_MT)
Malta will recognise Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in September, joining growing European support amid global pressure on Israel over Gaza. (Photo: X/@RobertAbela_MT)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 30, 2025 06:05:10 IST

Malta will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly this September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening, according to a report published by Reuters.

“Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela wrote in a Facebook post, just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a similar announcement.

Tuesday’s development marks a shift in a wave of growing European support for Palestinian statehood, following similar announcements by Ireland, Norway, and Spain in May last year, and France just days ago.

Domestic Pressure Mounts

Malta’s government, the report said, has faced increasing callsboth from within its own Labour Party and from the centre-right Oppositionto recognise Palestine at the earliest. Reports suggest the island nation has a longstanding history of backing Palestinian causes and has consistently supported a two-state solution.

Abela had initially planned the recognition of Palestinian state in June during a United Nations conference, but the event was postponed.

UK Ties Recognition to Israeli Action

Earlier Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets several key conditions.

These reportedly include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing United Nations humanitarian aid into the area, and committing to long-term peace.

Unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza… Britain will recognise a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, Starmer said, according to The Associated Press.

He also called on Hamas to release all hostages and disarm.

Israel Pushes Back on Announcements

Israels foreign ministry rejected the UK’s position, calling it a “reward for Hamasand a move that undermines ceasefire efforts.

French and British decisions, coupled with internal political pressure, constitute a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza,” the Israeli ministry said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, France, which only recently became the first G7 country to announce recognition, welcomed Britains decision, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot writing in a post on X, “The United Kingdom is joining the momentum.”

According to The Associated Press, more than 140 countries already recognise a Palestinian state. The UK, once the governing power of historic Palestine and author of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, faces what Foreign Secretary David Lammy called a special burden of responsibility.

The Balfour Declaration came with the solemn promise… this has not been upheld, Lammy said at a UN meeting, per AP.

If Malta follows through, it will be part of a significant diplomatic push amid international outcry over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza against the backdrop of the long-drawn conflict.

ALSO READ: After France, UK To Recognize Palestine At UN This September – Unless Israel Meets These Conditions

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

US Court Reviews Trump Team’s Power to End Legal Protections for 430,000 Migrants
Powerful Derecho Tears Through Upper Plains and Midwest, Packing 99 MPH Wind Gusts
No Tariffs Deal Yet: US-China Trade Talks in Stockholm End Without Agreement
Gunman Who Killed 4 in Manhattan Targetted NFL Offices, Claimed He Had CTE: Report
22 US States Challenge Trump Administration Medicaid Cuts for Planned Parenthood

LATEST NEWS

Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September
“One-Day Escapes for Women Who Do It All: 5 Staycations in India to Hit Refresh
Over 23,000 Women And Girls Missing In Madhya Pradesh; Over 1,500 Rape Accused Still On The Run
“Someone Tinkled”: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Slack Scolding Sparks Backlash
Horoscope for July 30, 2025: For All Zodiacs
Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma Booked for Performing Banned Song at PU Event Linked to Student’s Death
Chhattisgarh: Snake Slithers Onto Shivling During Sawan At Temple, Video Goes Viral
MLC Kavitha Demands 42% Reservation For BCs, Announces 72-Hour Hunger Strike In Telangana
22 US States Challenge Trump Administration Medicaid Cuts for Planned Parenthood
Lord Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai Passes Away at 85; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Condolences
Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September
Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September
Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September
Malta Joins UK, France to Recognise Palestinian State at UN in September

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?