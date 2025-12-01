LIVE TV
Home > World > Marco Rubio Calls US-Ukraine Talks In Florida ‘Very Productive’ As Peace Efforts Continue

Marco Rubio Calls US-Ukraine Talks In Florida ‘Very Productive’ As Peace Efforts Continue

Marco Rubio called the US-Ukraine talks in Florida “very productive,” highlighting progress toward peace, Ukraine’s sovereignty, and a prosperous future amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Marco Rubio hails US-Ukraine talks in Florida as “very productive". (Photo: X/@SecRubio)
Marco Rubio hails US-Ukraine talks in Florida as “very productive". (Photo: X/@SecRubio)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 1, 2025 02:55:10 IST

Marco Rubio Calls US-Ukraine Talks In Florida ‘Very Productive’ As Peace Efforts Continue

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Florida as “very productive,” signaling cautious optimism about advancing peace amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The high-level discussions, held on Sunday at Shell Bay near Miami, focused on securing Ukraine’s sovereignty, ensuring a prosperous future, and exploring pathways to end the conflict with Russia.

Rubio acknowledged that the situation remains complex. “There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously another party, the Russian side will need to be part of the equation. We have a pretty good understanding of their views, and this will continue later this week when Special Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow,” Rubio told reporters.

Shared vision highlighted

The meeting comes after roughly two weeks of negotiations based on a U.S. blueprint for peace, which initially drew criticism for appearing favorable to Russia. Rubio stressed that while challenges remain, there is a shared vision for a post-war Ukraine that is independent and prosperous.

Joining Rubio were U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, representing the U.S. side. Ukrainian officials were led by Rustem Umerov, the newly appointed national security council secretary, following the resignation of previous chief negotiator Andriy Yermak amid a domestic corruption scandal.

As the Florida talks commenced, Umerov thanked the United States for its support. “The U.S. is hearing us, supporting us, and walking beside us,” he said. He later described the meeting as “productive and successful,” emphasizing that all critical matters for Ukraine were thoroughly discussed.

The discussions build on prior meetings in Geneva, where Ukraine presented counter-offers to U.S. proposals. Kyiv continues to resist Moscow-friendly terms while contending with domestic political pressures and ongoing Russian military advances.

Rubio’s remarks underline Washington’s commitment to facilitating negotiations while balancing realism with cautious optimism. “This is not just about ending the war; it is about securing Ukraine’s future,” he said, highlighting the aim of a sovereign, strong, and prosperous Ukraine.

Key Takeaways:

  • U.S.-Ukraine talks in Florida described as “very productive” by Marco Rubio.

  • Discussions focus on ending the war, maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty, and planning for a prosperous future.

  • Rustem Umerov leads Ukrainian delegation after leadership changes.

  • Next phase involves U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meeting Russian counterparts in Moscow.

The Florida talks mark another step in complex diplomacy as the international community continues to push for a resolution to the more than three-year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:54 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
