Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 01:04:03 IST

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues

Washington, DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the US State Department.

Secretary Rubio emphasised the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues. They also discussed other global and regional issues as a continuation of the discussions in Kuala Lumpur, the US State Department stated.

The call comes at a time of heightened strain in US-China relations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring against” the United States. The accusation followed China’s largest-ever military parade held on September 3, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

China held a massive military parade on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Hours after accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring against” America, Trump said his personal ties with the Chinese leadership were “very good”.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the President of Poland at the White House on September 4, the US President expressed his disappointment with Xi Jinping’s speech during the parade, as the Chinese President did not recognise the US role in supporting China during its freedom struggles.

Referring to China’s massive military parade, Trump stated that it was “very impressive” and “beautiful”, suggesting that it was done to gain his attention, which he acknowledged.

“When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two,” Trump stated.

Recently, Trump also posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! “Trump wrote.

However, shortly after making the statement, Trump appeared to walk it back. Speaking to the press at the White House later that day and responding to a question from ANI, Trump said he didn’t believe the US had actually lost India.

Responding to ANI while adressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago, in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues

