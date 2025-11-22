LIVE TV
Home > World > Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Taylor’s sudden resignation has drawn widespread attention after her name surfaced in the newly released Epstein Files. Her exit has intensified public scrutiny, raising fresh questions about the fallout surrounding the explosive disclosures.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 22, 2025 09:26:38 IST

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2026. She made the announcement through a video statement on X, where she explained that why she does not wants her family or her Georgia district to face a hostile primary during the 2026 midterm season.

Greene said she will leave office on January 5, well ahead of the next election cycle. Her resignation follows weeks of public tension with President Donald Trump, who recently withdrew his support and signaled that he would back a challenger against her.

In her statement, Greene said she made the decision to step down because she “loves her family too much” to let them endure what she described as a “hurtful and hateful” political fight. She wrote that she will not continue in a situation that she compared to being a “battered wife,” and stressed that she will not remain in office just to face a damaging campaign.

Greene added that the situation around her position in the Republican Party had become “absurd and unserious,” and said she preferred to leave on her own terms rather than prolong the conflict.

Epstein Files Spark Major Fallout With Trump

Greene’s departure comes shortly after her clash with Donald Trump over the government’s remaining Epstein files. Earlier this month, she said the president made a “huge miscalculation” by not taking stronger steps to release the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump responded by calling her a “ranting lunatic” and confirmed that he would support a primary challenger against her. Greene was among the Republicans who helped move forward a proposal in Congress to force the release of more Epstein files, a move that increased pressure on the administration and ultimately pushed Trump to sign a bill allowing more documents to be made public.

The Dispute Over Epstein Files 

The dispute over the Epstein files created a rare public divide inside the Republican Party. Greene supported Representative Thomas Massie, who led the bipartisan effort to release the documents. 

After the bill passed, Massie said he was saddened by Greene’s decision to leave Congress, calling her a “true Representative” and a strong ally. The release of the files marked one of the few occasions when House Republicans advanced legislation that the president initially opposed.

Must Read: ‘He Might Change’: Did Donald Trump Confront Zohran Mamdani Over Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Promise?

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: donald trumpEpstein filesTaylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

QUICK LINKS