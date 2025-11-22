Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2026. She made the announcement through a video statement on X, where she explained that why she does not wants her family or her Georgia district to face a hostile primary during the 2026 midterm season.

Greene said she will leave office on January 5, well ahead of the next election cycle. Her resignation follows weeks of public tension with President Donald Trump, who recently withdrew his support and signaled that he would back a challenger against her.

In her statement, Greene said she made the decision to step down because she “loves her family too much” to let them endure what she described as a “hurtful and hateful” political fight. She wrote that she will not continue in a situation that she compared to being a “battered wife,” and stressed that she will not remain in office just to face a damaging campaign.

Greene added that the situation around her position in the Republican Party had become “absurd and unserious,” and said she preferred to leave on her own terms rather than prolong the conflict.

Epstein Files Spark Major Fallout With Trump

Greene’s departure comes shortly after her clash with Donald Trump over the government’s remaining Epstein files. Earlier this month, she said the president made a “huge miscalculation” by not taking stronger steps to release the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump responded by calling her a “ranting lunatic” and confirmed that he would support a primary challenger against her. Greene was among the Republicans who helped move forward a proposal in Congress to force the release of more Epstein files, a move that increased pressure on the administration and ultimately pushed Trump to sign a bill allowing more documents to be made public.

The Dispute Over Epstein Files

The dispute over the Epstein files created a rare public divide inside the Republican Party. Greene supported Representative Thomas Massie, who led the bipartisan effort to release the documents.

After the bill passed, Massie said he was saddened by Greene’s decision to leave Congress, calling her a “true Representative” and a strong ally. The release of the files marked one of the few occasions when House Republicans advanced legislation that the president initially opposed.

