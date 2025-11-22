‘He Might Change’: Did Donald Trump Confront Zohran Mamdani Over Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Promise?

US President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House for their first encounter since Mamdani’s election win earlier this month. The meeting happened behind closed doors.

After their meeting, they appeared together in the Oval Office, where Trump was asked whether he would intervene if the mayor-elect attempted to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to New York.

Trump responded, saying, President Trump said he did not bring up Zohran Mamdani’s pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York. He added that Mamdani holds “some views that are a bit out there,” but insisted that people evolve, including himself. “We all change,” he said.

“He has some views that are pretty far out there, but who knows — maybe we’ll see what works, or maybe he’ll change,” Trump remarked. “We all change. I’ve changed a lot since I first took office.”

He added that the two have had conversations and expressed confidence in Mamdani’s leadership, saying he believes the mayor-elect will “surprise some conservatives.”

Mamdani Says Voters Want End to ‘Forever Wars’

Zohran Mamdani shared that New Yorkers who backed both him and Trump cited two main motivations: a push to “end forever wars” and a stop to “taxpayer money funding human rights violations,” along with frustration over the soaring cost of living in the city.

Mamdani Clarifies Gaza Remarks

When the reporter claimed, Mamdani accused the US of committing genocide in Gaza, but the mayor-elect corrects the record, saying he has spoken about the Israeli government carrying out genocide and the US government financing it, not directly accusing the US of the act itself.

Mamdani Says ‘productive meeting’ with Trump

Mamdani said, “I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared administration and love, New York City.”



Donald Trump Praises Mamdani

US President Donald Trump praised Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and said they both want New York to flourish. He said, “The better he does, the happier I am.” Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election victory; meanwhile, Mamdani expressed that he “appreciated the conversation.”

The meeting marks a significant shift in tone between the two leaders, who have engaged in months of public attacks. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New york City if Mamdani were elected. Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1, 2026, had campaigned on addressing affordability and cost-of-living challenges in the city.

Mamdani Focuses on Cost of Living Challenges for NYC Residents



Mamdani highlighted the urgent need to ensure affordability for New Yorkers, noting that the city’s 8.5 million residents are struggling to cope with the high cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

Rent, Groceries, and Utility Challenges in NYC

Mamdani said they discussed key challenges facing New Yorkers, including rent, groceries, and utilities, as well as the various ways residents are being displaced, topics central to his mayoral campaign.