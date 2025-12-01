LIVE TV
Massive Terror Strike In Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Hits FC Headquarters, Two Soldiers Killed, Heavy Gunfire Rocks Balochistan's Chagai District

Pakistan has been hit by yet another wave of terror as a suicide bomber targeted the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Balochistan’s Chagai district. Gunfire and explosions continued for hours as multiple attackers stormed the Nokundi camp. The Balochistan Liberation Front later claimed responsibility, linking the attack to foreign mining projects in the region.

Suicide blast hits FC HQ in Balochistan’s Chagai; BLF claims attack amid rising militancy targeting Pakistan’s forces and mining sites. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 1, 2025 13:58:27 IST

Pakistan is witnessing a chain of terror attacks. On December 1, a significant assault occurred at a camp of Pakistani forces in the Chagai district of Balochistan on Sunday evening when a “suicide bomber” detonated explosives at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Nokundi, as reported by Security officials, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP). According to reports, two soldiers have been killed.

Officials mentioned that gunfire was still ongoing within the facility following the initial blast. They did not provide any information regarding casualties.

Preliminary accounts indicated that a “bomber detonated himself at the primary gate, leading to several armed attackers breaching the camp. Continuous gunfire and multiple explosions were audible for over an hour, and clashes remained active at the time of reporting.

No group had initially claimed responsibility. However, later on Sunday, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced that a sub-unit of the organisation had executed a “heavy attack” on what it characterised as the central compound utilised by foreign personnel working on the Reko Diq and Saindak mining projects in Nokundi, as noted by TBP.

The group asserted that the operation was ongoing and promised a detailed statement would follow its conclusion. Pakistani officials have not responded to BLF’s claims.

This latest assault is part of a broader surge of armed actions across Balochistan in the past 24 hours, during which militant groups have targeted Pakistani forces with IED explosions, ambushes, and assaults on checkpoints in several areas.

Experts suggest that the recent series of attacks demonstrates that Baloch armed groups still possess the capability to strike “where and when they wish,” despite significant security measures in place. They pointed out that internet services, transportation routes, and several urban centres have been shut down in recent days to prevent attacks, yet armed groups were still able to carry out operations in multiple regions, as reported by TBP.

Chagai district, the location of the ongoing attack, is home to the Reko Diq copper-and-gold deposits, which are among the world’s largest undeveloped reserves and are a key component of Pakistan’s mining and investment strategies, as highlighted by TBP.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:58 PM IST
